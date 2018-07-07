Phillies win 6th straight, beat Pirates with 2-out rally in 7th

Philadelphia stacked together three straight two-out hits, including Jorge Alfaro’s go-ahead RBI double, in a three-run seventh inning Saturday, lifting the visiting Phillies past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for their sixth win in a row.

Starling Marte was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run for Pittsburgh, which got those two early runs before losing its fifth straight.

Philadelphia starter Jake Arrieta (6-6) gave up two runs and six hits in seven innings, with eight strikeouts and one walk for his first win since May 29 in Los Angeles. He was 0-4 in six starts in the interim.

Rookie Victor Arano gave up a leadoff double to Corey Dickerson in the ninth but stranded him for his second career save.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon (5-7) allowed three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. He was perfect through 3 2/3 innings and cruised through six.

Pittsburgh took a 1-0 lead in the first. Marte hit a one-out single and went to second on a wild pitch. After Gregory Polanco struck out, Colin Moran drove Marte home with a single to left-center that beat the Phillies’ shift.

Marte led off the third with a liner to the stands in left, his 10th homer, for a 2-0 Pirates lead.

Philadelphia got its first baserunner when Odubel Herrera hit a two-out single to center in the fourth.

In the seventh, Herrera got a one-out infield base hit. He was out at second on Carlos Santana’s fielder’s choice that was nearly a double play. Nick Williams followed with a triple, driving in Santana. Scott Kingery tied it 2-2 with an RBI single up the middle, chasing Taillon despite throwing just 77 pitches, 60 of them strikes.

Alfaro’s RBI double on reliever Edgar Santana’s only pitch of the game gave the Phillies a 3-2 lead, with Alfaro getting tagged out between second and third to end the inning.

