Pirates tally four late, knock off Padres, 6-3

Adam Frazier drove in two runs and Elias Diaz and Jung Ho Kang added one each in a four-run eighth inning Saturday that boosted the Pittsburgh Pirates past the visiting San Diego Padres, 6-3, for their third straight win.

Jun 22, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Elias Diaz (32) reacts at the batting cage before a game against the San Diego Padres at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With the game knotted 2-2, Starling Marte opened the eighth with a triple against Craig Stammen (5-4). Josh Bell walked, and Colin Moran was intentionally walked, loading the bases before Frazier chopped a two-run single up the middle. Diaz followed with an RBI base hit, and Kang hit a sacrifice fly for a 6-2 lead.

Jose Osuna hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh.

Manny Machado hit a solo homer for the second day in a row and had an RBI single for San Diego, which has lost two straight.

Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer allowed one run and two hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and three walks.

Kyle Crick (3-3) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Felipe Vazquez got the final out for his 19th save.

San Diego starter Chris Paddack, recalled after a 10-day stint in the minor leagues primarily to offer him some rest, went five innings. He gave up two runs and five hits, with one strikeout and three walks.

Machado — just as he did Friday - led off the fourth with a homer. His 16th dinger, to left, made it 1-0.

It was the 18th homer allowed by Archer.

San Diego loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth, but Archer got out of it with a pop foul and a double play.

In the fifth, Jacob Stallings singled to right with one out. Osuna followed with his major league-leading third pinch-hit homer, a first-pitch shot to right-center, to put Pittsburgh in front 2-1.

The Padres tied it 2-2 against reliever Francisco Liriano in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Manuel Margot doubled to left with one out, moved to third on pinch-hitter Ian Kinsler’s bunt single and scored on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s sacrifice fly.

After Pittsburgh took the lead, Machado’s RBI single in the ninth against Michael Feliz closed it to 6-3.

—Field Level Media