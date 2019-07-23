Goldschmidt's 10th-inning slam leads Cards past Pirates

EditorsNote: Corrects spelling of Knizner in 2nd graf; corrects 7th graf to say one run (sted two runs)

Paul Goldschmidt hit a grand slam in the 10th inning Monday, a blast that bounced into the Allegheny River and held up to give the visiting St. Louis Cardinals a 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The game had been tied 2-2 since the fourth when Matt Wieters drew a walk from Clay Holmes (1-1) to open the 10th. After Jose Martinez struck out, Tommy Edman’s single moved Wieters to second. Holmes hit Dexter Fowler with a pitch to load the bases, and Andrew Knizner pinch-ran for Wieters.

Goldschmidt followed with a shot to right-center, his 19th homer, on to make it 6-2.

Pittsburgh drew to within a run in the bottom of the 10th on Josh Bell’s RBI double against winner Chasen Shreve (1-0) and Jung Ho Kang’s two-run homer off Carlos Martinez, who picked up his ninth save.

Wieters drove in the Cardinals’ first two runs with a solo homer and a sacrifice fly. St. Louis has won eight of 10.

Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI double, and Colin Moran had an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which is 2-8 since the All-Star break.

St. Louis’ Daniel Ponce de Leon, making his sixth major league start this season, 10th overall, piled up 86 pitches in three innings, giving up one run and three hits with three strikeouts and four walks.

Pittsburgh’s Trevor Williams started after being scratched Saturday and Sunday because of illness. He was pulled after five innings, having given up two runs and five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Wieters led off the third with his eighth homer, to right. Pittsburgh tied it in the bottom of that inning on Moran’s RBI single.

The Cardinals moved back ahead in the fourth. Paul DeJong walked. Kolten Wong singled to right, where Reynolds’ bobble went for an error and allowed DeJong to advance to third. An out later, Wieters’ sacrifice fly drove in DeJong to make it 2-1.

Pittsburgh tied it again 2-2 in the bottom of the fourth on Reynolds’ RBI double off the wall in right.

