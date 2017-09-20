Red Sox beat Orioles in 11 innings again

BALTIMORE -- The Boston Red Sox could not muster an RBI on Tuesday night.

Instead, they scored a second straight extra-inning victory over Baltimore thanks to defense and pitching.

Jackie Bradley Jr. scored on a Brad Brach wild pitch with two outs in the top of the 11th inning to give the Boston Red Sox a 1-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston maintained its three-game American League East lead over the Yankees, who also won Tuesday.

Center fielder Bradley made a play that helped the Red Sox keep the Orioles scoreless early, robbing Chris Davis of a homer in the fifth by racing to the fence in right-center, jumping, extending his glove over the wall and making a spectacular catch.

Boston left fielder Andrew Benintendi made another big defensive play in the third, throwing a strike to the plate to nail Manny Machado, who was trying to score from second on a Jonathan Schoop single. Those helped the six Red Sox pitchers shut out a strong Baltimore lineup.

“We’re giving it everything we’ve got, all the way through,” Boston manager John Farrell said. “Just an outstanding night. I think any time you put up a shutout in this ballpark against that lineup (it’s good).”

Bradley reached base in the 11th when grounding into a force for the first out against Brach (4-5), and Xander Bogaerts’ groundout moved him to second. Benintendi and Mookie Betts followed with walks, loading the bases with two outs.

Mitch Moreland came up and Brach bounced the first pitch to him. The ball got past Baltimore catcher Welington Castillo, letting Bradley score easily from third, and he later said he was ready to go.

“It’s all about anticipation,” Bradley said. “You have to almost envision it. If not, you’re not going to be ready.”

The Orioles threatened in the bottom of the inning when Adam Jones reached second thanks to third baseman Rafael Devers’ throwing error with two outs.

But Matt Barnes then got Trey Mancini on a soft come-backer, locking up his first save.

Joe Kelly (4-1) earned the victory thanks to a scoreless 10th. Five Boston relief pitchers combined to go 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run or a hit after starter Drew Pomeranz blanked the Orioles for the first 6 1/3.

Boston (87-64) improved to 15-3 in extra-inning games. The Red Sox also won in 11 innings over the Orioles (73-79) on Monday night.

Baltimore is 12-4 in extra-inning games, another painful loss in the month of September that’s seen the Orioles all but slip out of the playoff race.

“They’re very frustrated right now,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “You can imagine grinding as our guys have since February and not being able to push a run like that across in some of these games when we pitch well.”

Starters Kevin Gausman and Pomeranz dominated this game, but neither figured in the decision.

Gausman retired the first 14 Boston batters he faced and gave up three hits over eight shutout innings. He struck out seven with only one walk and was in command most of the time.

“Those are the games that are really fun,” Gausman said. “You kind of have a competition between each other -- who’s going to crack first? Neither of us did.”

Pomeranz needed to battle out of a few jams and got some help from that defense, but still did not allow a run. He scattered five hits and struck out five with two walks, leaving in a scoreless tie.

Boston did not have a baserunner until Devers lined a ball off the wall in right for a single with two outs in the fifth.

NOTES: RF Austin Hays, whom the Orioles brought up from Double-A Bowie earlier this month, made his sixth start Tuesday. He had never played above Double A before. ... 2B Dustin Pedroia (nasal contusion) could be back in the Boston starting lineup Wednesday, according to manager John Farrell, who said Pedroia is still sore after a foul ball bounced back and hit him in the nose during an at-bat Monday. Pedroia pinch-hit in the 10th in Tuesday’s game. ... LHP Drew Pomeranz starting for Boston made this the 98th time this season the Red Sox have started a left-hander.