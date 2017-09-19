Red Sox rally past Orioles in 11

BALTIMORE -- The Boston Red Sox don’t mind playing in extra-inning games. In fact, they kind of enjoy it due to their success rate this season.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run single in the 11th inning to give Boston a come-from behind, 10-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at Camden Yards.

The Red Sox (86-64) improved to 14-3 in extra-inning games. Manager John Farrell said that is helping them sit where they are right now, three games up in the American League East on of the second-place New York Yankees (83-67). Both teams have 12 games left.

“There’s some level of comfort (playing in extra innings),” Farrell said. “I can’t say you’re always feeling great about the situation, particularly on the road, but the number of games and how we’ve executed late in games, I‘m extremely proud of the way they go about it.”

Sandy Leon started the winning rally with a one-out walk off Miguel Castro (3-2) in the 11th. Leon went to second when first baseman Chris Davis bobbled a Jackie Bradley Jr. grounder before tagging the base.

Blake Swihart then pinch-ran for Leon, and Xander Bogaerts drew an intentional walk. Tzu-Wei Lin followed with another walk to load the bases before Benintendi singled to right, scoring Swihart and Bogaerts.

“We’re never really out of it,” Benintendi said. “We can put rallies together like that and score six runs like we did pretty quickly. We’re kind of used to these extra-inning games now, so we kind of know what it takes.”

Benintendi said that Castro was throwing his changeup a lot, and since he had two strikes -- the count was 2-2 -- the left fielder shortened his stroke. The move worked out.

“I just tried my make pitch,” Castro said. “Locate the ball down in the zone, try to make my pitches. Everybody’s just trying to do their job, so just trying to locate my pitches.”

Matt Barnes (7-3) posted the victory thanks to a scoreless 10th inning. Carson Smith closed it in the 11th for his first save.

The Orioles (73-78) fell to 12-3 in extra-inning contests.

The game swung back and forth. Baltimore couldn’t hold an early 6-1 lead as the Red Sox scored six runs in the fifth.

The Orioles took the lead back that inning before Boston tied it at 8-8 on a Bogaerts homer against Donnie Hart in the seventh.

Both starters had problems. Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings, and Boston’s Doug Fister allowed five runs in two-plus innings.

This is the most Bundy has ever pitched in the majors, now 169 2/3 innings, but manager Buck Showalter said the right-hander doesn’t appear in need of a shut-down yet.

“Stuff’s fine, he feels great between starts, he’s getting extra days’ rest,” Showalter said. “As long as we think it’s beneficial for him and the club, then we’ll continue down that path. But we’re not at that point yet.”

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first as Jonathan Schoop grounded into an RBI forceout.

Baltimore added three in the second after loading the bases with no outs. Austin Hays then hit a grounder that banged off second base and caromed toward left field, an odd two-run double.

Manny Machado later added a sacrifice fly in the inning, and Welington Castillo greeted Heath Hembree with a sacrifice fly in the third to make it 5-0.

In the fourth, Boston’s Brock Holt came on to pinch-hit for Dustin Pedroia after the second baseman fouled a ball off home plate that bounced up and hit him in the face. Pedroia is day-to-day with a nose contusion.

Holt picked up a 1-2 count and doubled, later scoring on a Mookie Betts single.

Adam Jones added an RBI single in the fourth to put Baltimore up 6-1 before the Red Sox answered with a six-run fifth inning, the big hits being Holt’s two-run single that ended Bundy’s night, and a three-run home run by Betts off Mychal Givens that handed Boston a 7-6 lead.

That didn’t last long as Alvarez tied it with a solo homer off Fernando Abad in the fifth. Tim Beckham gave Baltimore an 8-7 lead with an RBI double after Brandon Workman entered later that inning.

NOTES: Orioles minor league pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, 21, died Monday after being hurt in a car accident in the Dominican Republic on Saturday. The Orioles held a moment of silence in his honor before the game. ... Boston RF Mookie Betts played in his 500th career game and notched his 600th career hit, an RBI single in the fourth inning. ... The Red Sox have come from behind in nine of their past 13 wins.