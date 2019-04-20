MLB roundup: Dodgers get to Hader, win sixth straight

Enrique Hernandez hit a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-3 victory Friday over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hernandez connected on an 0-2 pitch against Brewers All-Star closer Josh Hader (0-1) to break a 2-2 tie and score A.J. Pollock and David Freese, both of whom walked. It was Hernandez’s fifth home run of the season.

Christian Yelich hit a home run for the second consecutive game and for the sixth time in five games as the Brewers lost their third consecutive game overall and their third consecutive against the Dodgers since Sunday. Milwaukee’s Eric Thames hit his third home run in the eighth.

Pedro Baez (1-1) recorded two outs in the seventh inning to pick up the victory. Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save and his third in three days.

Yankees 6, Royals 2

CC Sabathia allowed an unearned run in five innings and Brett Gardner hit a two-run homer as New York beat Kansas City at Yankee Stadium.

After throwing 62 pitches in his return from cardiac surgery and a knee injury in his season debut Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, Sabathia (1-0) was stretched out further this time and delivered an 86-pitch outing. He worked around four walks and held the Royals to three hits while getting five strikeouts for his 247th career win.

Gardner provided the Yankees with a 2-1 lead when he blasted 2-0 fastball from Kansas City starter Jakob Junis (1-2) over the right-center field fence in the third. Mike Tauchman also homered in the fifth as the Yankees won for the third time in four games despite committing three errors.

Rockies 4, Phillies 3 (12 innings)

Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning as Colorado rallied to beat Philadelphia in Denver.

Bryce Harper had five hits and Rhys Hoskins and Maikel Franco had three hits apiece for the Phillies, who saw two players leave with injuries — Andrew McCutchen was hurt on a swing in the second inning and shortstop Scott Kingery suffered a right hamstring injury running to first in his third at-bat.

The Phillies took a 3-2 lead on Harper’s RBI double in the top of the 12th off Chad Bettis (1-2) but Colorado came back against Juan Nicasio (0-1). Tony Wolters drew a one-out walk and after Raimel Tapia popped out, Blackmon hit a 1-2 fastball into the Philadelphia bullpen to end it.

Astros 7, Rangers 2

Justin Verlander worked seven strong innings and was backed by an offense that produced seven extra-base hits as Houston claimed the opener of its three-game series with Texas at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Verlander (3-0) gave up his first hit with two outs in the fourth inning and carried a shutout into the sixth. He surrendered a leadoff home run to Rangers second baseman Danny Santana in that frame but recovered to complete his outing with flair, getting three successive called strikes against Texas center fielder Delino DeShields.

The Astros got off to a rousing start against Rangers left-hander Drew Smyly (0-2), with George Springer (double), Jose Altuve (home run) and Alex Bregman (home run) reaching in succession to open the game. When Altuve added an RBI single in the second, Houston led 4-0 and cruised from there.

Cubs 5, Diamondbacks 1

Kyle Hendricks pitched seven scoreless innings and struck out 11 as Chicago snapped visiting Arizona’s four-game winning streak on a cold, blustery Friday afternoon.

Hendricks (1-3) gave up three hits and walked two. Steve Cishek pitched the eighth to run the Cubs’ scoreless innings streak to 31 before the Diamondbacks rallied off Brad Brach in the ninth.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (1-2) worked around two walks in a 33-pitch first inning and was almost out of a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the second when Kris Bryant hit what normally would have been a lazy fly behind second base. But the wind took over and second baseman Wilmer Flores stumbled while chasing the ball, which fell into shallow right field for a two-run double.

Pirates 4, Giants 1

Right-hander Jordan Lyles pitched six four-hit, scoreless innings before leaving because of a hand injury, and Pittsburgh earned a fourth consecutive win, beating visiting San Francisco.

Lyles (2-0), Pittsburgh’s fifth starter and part of a rotation that led the National League entering the night with a collective 2.09 ERA, struck out six and walked one. He lowered his ERA to 0.53. Lyles left after an inning-ending double-play comebacker by Joe Panik in the sixth grazed his pitching hand as he instinctively ducked and raised his hands. He was being evaluated for a contusion. The Pirates also lost center fielder Starling Marte and shortstop Erik Gonzalez when they collided while chasing a fly ball in the eighth.

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner (1-3) gave up four first-inning runs before settling down to go another five innings. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Marlins 3, Nationals 2

Miami ended its 24-inning scoreless streak early in the game and went on to defeat Washington at Marlins Park, ending a four-game losing streak and winning for just the third time in its last 16 contests.

Left-hander Caleb Smith (2-0) earned the victory, giving up one run on five hits without walking a batter while striking out eight in six innings. He has 29 strikeouts in 23 innings this year.

Washington’s Anibal Sanchez — who made his major league debut with the Marlins in 2006 and had a no-hitter in six-plus seasons with the franchise — took the loss to fall to 0-2. He allowed five hits, four walks and three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He also struck out six.

Mets 5, Cardinals 4

Wilson Ramos and J.D. Davis had back-to-back RBI hits in the first inning for visiting New York, which never trailed but needed to survive a late comeback by St. Louis to end a two-game losing streak. The Cardinals have lost three of four.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (1-2) retired the first two batters of the game before giving up a double to Robinson Cano, who had a season-high three hits. Michael Conforto walked, after which Ramos singled home Cano before Davis doubled to score Conforto.

Seth Lugo (1-0), the first of five Mets relievers, earned the win despite allowing two runs in two innings. Edwin Diaz allowed a pair of baserunners before retiring Molina on a lineout to close out his seventh save. The two runs Lugo gave up came off the bat of pinch hitter Lane Thomas, who hit a two-run homer in his first big league plate appearance.

Reds 3, Padres 2 (11 innings)

Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer off Craig Stammen with one out in the 11th inning to lead Cincinnati past host San Diego and hand the Padres their fifth straight loss after an 11-5 start to the season. The Reds scored a second straight win following four consecutive defeats.

Right-handed reliever Jared Hughes (2-0) pitched one scoreless inning for the win, and Michael Lorenzen recorded his first save. Stammen (2-1) took the loss after yielding two runs (one earned) in two innings.

Dietrich’s homer followed a pitching duel between starters Anthony DeSclafani of Cincinnati and Matt Strahm of San Diego, each of whom gave up a solo home run and only two hits.

Red Sox 6, Rays 4

Mookie Betts and Mitch Moreland hit back-to-back home runs to break an eighth-inning tie as Boston beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Betts, critical of himself earlier this week for his poor play to begin the season, went deep to dead center to lead off the eighth for a 5-4 lead, and Moreland followed with a blast to right-center as Boston snapped a three-game losing streak, with Brandon Workman (1-1) getting the win in relief.

The Rays lost for just the third time in their past 11 games. Diego Castillo (0-2), who served up both eighth-inning homers to the only two batters he faced, took the loss.

White Sox 7, Tigers 3

Yoan Moncada homered, scored twice and drove in two runs, Carlos Rodon pitched six strong innings, and Chicago topped host Detroit.

Moncada hit his sixth homer this season, a solo shot in the first inning. Leury Garcia and Jose Abreu also drove in two runs apiece, while Ryan Cordell scored twice. Rodon (3-2) held the Tigers to one run on three hits, walking three and striking struck out six.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four against the White Sox, who were without shortstop Tim Anderson and manager Rick Renteria as they served one-game league suspensions for their conduct during a benches-clearing incident against Kansas City on Wednesday.

Mariners 5, Angels 3

Tim Beckham and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back solo homers in the ninth inning to lift Seattle over host Los Angeles for the second straight night.

As they did on Thursday, the Mariners broke a tie in the ninth off Angels reliever Cody Allen (0-2) and spoiled a late-game comeback by Los Angeles. The Angels rallied from a 10-2 deficit in the seventh inning of the series opener on Thursday, tied the score in the eighth, but lost 11-10.

Mike Trout hit a two-run homer off Mariners starter Marco Gonzales in the eighth on Friday to tie the score at 3-3, ending Gonzales’ bid to become the first 5-0 pitcher in the majors. Zac Rosscup (2-0) got the final two outs of the eighth, and Roenis Elias pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Blue Jays 5, A’s 1

Danny Jansen highlighted a four-run second inning with a two-RBI double and right-hander Marcus Stroman pitched into the ninth for his first win of the season as Toronto rolled over host Oakland in the opener of a three-game series.

Brandon Drury took A’s starter Aaron Brooks (2-2) deep for his first home run of the season, helping Toronto win for the fourth time in five games on their seven-game trip. Stroman (1-3), who had watched the Blue Jays score a total of six runs in his first four starts, got an early boost from the four-run second.

Stroman was dominant in his eight-plus innings, allowing one run and six hits. He walked two and struck out six.

Twins at Orioles, ppd.

Minnesota’s scheduled game at Baltimore was rained out. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

Braves at Indians, ppd.

Atlanta’s scheduled game at Cleveland was rained out. The contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday.

