Davidson, Moncada homers lift White Sox past Royals

CHICAGO -- Matt Davidson homered and drove in three runs and Yoan Moncada delivered a go-ahead two-run homer to lift the Chicago White Sox to a 7-6 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.

The White Sox held off the Royals with a dramatic game-ending double play. Right fielder Avisail Garcia threw Whit Merrifield out at the plate on a Lorenzo Cain single. After catcher Omar Narvaez tagged out Merrifield at the plate, Narvaez threw out Cain, who attempted to reach second on the play.

Royals manager Ned Yost challenged the call, but the double play was confirmed by video replay.

Juan Minya earned his sixth save as the Royals fell 4 1/2 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the second American League wild-card spot.

Reynaldo Lopez (3-3) earned the win for the White Sox, who wiped out a four-run deficit with a five-run fifth inning. Lopez scattered 10 hits, but only allowed two earned runs after the White Sox defense committed a pair of errors in Kansas City’s six-run third inning.

The Royals threatened to tie the game in the sixth inning when Alex Gordon doubled with two outs. But when Merrifield singled to right field, Garcia threw out Gordon at the plate to preserve Chicago’s lead.

The White Sox took a 7-6 lead in the fourth inning when they scored five runs.

Matt Davidson drilled a two-run homer after Tim Anderson delivered an RBI single to drive in Narvaez, who led off with a double. After Royals starter Jason Hammel (8-13) struck out Adam Engel, Yolmer Sanchez singled before Moncada provided the White Sox with a one-run lead with a two-run blast.

Moncada’s homer chased Hammel, who allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings. Hammel struck out four and didn’t allow a walk.

The Royals took a 6-2 lead when they scored six runs in the third inning. Eric Hosmer’s two-run single came after Alcides Escobar led off the inning with a solo home run. Melky Cabrera delivered a game-tying single after the Royals loaded the bases on a pair of Chicago errors and a Merrifield single.

Mike Moustakas extended the Kansas City lead to 5-2 when he grounded into a double play before Hosmer scored on a Lopez wild pitch.

The White Sox built a 2-0 lead in the second inning. After Narvaez singled and Anderson was hit by a pitch, Davidson followed with an RBI double before Sanchez drove in Anderson with a ground out.

NOTES: Royals manager Ned Yost told the Kansas City Star on Friday that he believes he will return to manage the Royals in 2018. Yost told the Star he can’t imagine a scenario that would prevent his return. ... The wife of RHP Ian Kennedy welcomed the couple’s fifth child Friday morning. Kennedy is scheduled to pitch in Sunday’s series finale. If he doesn’t return, RHP Sam Gavigilio will start with Kennedy pitching Monday. ... White Sox manager Rick Renteria said it’s too soon to determine if RHP Carson Fulmer will make his next start after he left Thursday’s game after facing only four batters with a blister. ... White Sox C Geovany Soto said he was able to speak with family members in Puerto Rico and said they are fine despite the widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria.