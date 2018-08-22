MLB 2019 schedule: Yankees-Red Sox as royals, A's-M's in Japan

Tokyo is host to 2019 Opening Day in Major League Baseball.

The Opening Series featuring the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners will be played March 20-21, with traditional Opening Day held stateside on March 28 with 10 division matchups.

In June, the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will play a series in London Stadium, site of the 2012 Olympics, marking the first time the American League East rivals meet outside their home markets. The Yankees have a full 81-game home schedule, meaning the London series counts Boston as the home team.

Former St. Louis Cardinals MVP Albert Pujols is scheduled to make his first ever trip to Busch Stadium as a visitor when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Cardinals (June 21-23). Pujols left the Cardinals as a free agent in 2011, signing a $254 million deal.

The Chicago Cubs won’t have to worry about weather for their opening series, which will take place in Arlington, Texas, against the Rangers beginning March 28.

The Yankees visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in an interleague series August 23-25. It will be their first visit to Dodger Stadium since 2013.

