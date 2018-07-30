D-backs go three deep to beat Padres, 5-4

Arizona scored all five of its runs on homers by Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and Nick Ahmed off Padres’ left-handed rookie starter Joey Lucchesi on Sunday afternoon and held on to win 5-4 and complete a three-game sweep in San Diego.

Diamondbacks starter Clay Buchholz (4-1) held the Padres to three runs over 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. Brad Boxberger picked up his 25th save after the Padres scored single runs in the sixth and eighth to pull to within a run. Lucchesi (5-6) took the loss.

The win moved the Diamondbacks to within a half game of the National League West-leading Dodgers. Meanwhile, the Padres lost their fifth straight game and are 2-12 over their last 14 games and 8-28 since June 15.

Goldschmidt’s homer off Lucchesi gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead in the first. Pollock’s lead-off homer in the fourth broke a 2-2 tie, and Ahmed connected two hitters later to put Arizona up 5-2.

Ketel Marte drew a one-out walk in the first and Goldschmidt immediately followed with a 364-foot rocket onto the first-deck balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left field.

The Padres tied the score in the bottom of the third. A.J. Ellis doubled to open the inning and advanced to third as Manuel Margot singled to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 10 straight games. Wil Myers scored both runners on a double to right-center.

Pollock was ahead 2-and-1 in the count when his 397-foot drive to left-center barely got over the glove of the leaping Margot at the wall. Steven Souza then singled ahead of Ahmed’s homer, which barely cleared the leap of left fielder Wil Myers at the wall. The homers were the 14th for both Pollock and Ahmed.

The Padres scored a single run in the sixth — on a single-by Eric Hosmer, a two-out walk to Carlos Asuaje and a single by Ellis — and nearly tied the game in a wild eighth.

Hosmer opened the inning with a single off Archie Bradley, but was forced at second on a throw by right fielder Souza after Christian Villanueva’s short liner fell in for an apparent hit. Freddy Galvis then hit a drive to right that hit on top the wall and bounced back onto the field for a run-scoring double.

The Padres unsuccessfully appealed that it was a game-tying home run. With the tying run at second and one out, Bradley struck out Asauje and Ellis.

