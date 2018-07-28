D-backs ride six-run third past Padres

Arizona erupted for six runs in the third inning off Padres starter Luis Perdomo, and right-hander Zack Greinke held the hosts to a solo homer by Manuel Margot over seven innings Friday night as the Diamondbacks defeated San Diego 6-2 in their first game of the season at Petco Park.

Greinke improved to 12-5 on the season — and 11-2 lifetime against the Padres — while giving up six hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Steven Souza Jr.’s two-run double — one of four in the inning — was Arizona’s biggest hit in the third-inning assault on the right-handed Perdomo, who got only one out in the inning before being pulled. Seven straight Diamondbacks reached base ahead of his departure.

With Arizona trailing 1-0 on Margot’s second-inning homer, Jeff Mathis opened the Diamondbacks’ third with a double just inside the left field foul line. Greinke then fouled out to the catcher.

Jon Jay then singled home Mathis to tie the game and start the run of seven straight Diamondbacks reaching base. Perdomo then walked Paul Goldschmidt ahead of an RBI double by A.J. Pollock that scored Jay to put Arizona ahead.

With runners at second and third, Souza doubled. Daniel Descalso drew another walk ahead of a run-scoring double by Ketel Marte and an RBI single by Nick Ahmed. Perdomo’s night was over. Left-handed reliever Robbie Erlin came in to get Mathis to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Perdomo allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings to fall to 1-6. His ERA shot up to 7.94.

The Diamondbacks had only three hits and no runs over the final 6 2/3 innings against the Padres’ bullpen.

Margot had two hits to extend his career-best hitting streak to eight straight games. Austin Hedges homered in the eighth off newly acquired Arizona reliever Matt Andriese for the Padres’ second run.

The Padres have lost three in a row and nine of their last 11. Arizona snapped a two-game losing streak Friday night.

