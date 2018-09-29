Galvis' double in 15th sends Pads past D-backs

Freddy Galvis doubled home pinch hitter Javier Guerra from first with no one out in the 15th inning Saturday morning to give the San Diego Padres a 3-2 walk-off win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park.

Guerra, who was 1-for-14 since being called up from Triple-A El Paso, drew a walk from Diamondbacks reliever Matt Andriese to open the 15th. Galvis then pulled a double into the right field corner, with Guerra beating the relay home with a headfirst slide.

Right-hander Colten Brewer (1-0) worked two innings of scoreless relief for his first major league win. Andriese (3-7) took the loss. Brewer was the ninth Padres pitcher; Andriese was the 10th for Arizona.

The game lasted 5 hours, 2 minutes. The Padres and Diamondbacks played a 16-inning contest earlier this season.

The game was a scoreless tie until both teams scored single runs in the seventh.

Chris Owings opened the seventh against Padres rookie left-hander Eric Lauer with a bad-hop single past third baseman Wil Myers and moved to third on John Ryan Murphy’s double to left. Lauer departed after retiring pinch hitter Patrick Kivlehan on an over-the-head catch of a pop-up to short center by shortstop Freddy Galvis for the first out.

Reliever Robert Stock was in the process of walking Ketel Marte when Owings scored on a passed ball by rookie catcher Francisco Mejia for the game’s first run. Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer prevented a second run from scoring by throwing out Murphy at the plate on Eduardo Escobar’s sharp grounder.

Padres second baseman Jose Pirela led off the bottom of the inning with a game-tying, 400-foot homer to left-center off right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho. It was Pirela’s second homer in a span of three starts after going homerless since July 7.

Left-handed Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin gave up three hits and a walk with four strikeouts over five shutout innings. Lauer allowed the one unearned run on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

The teams again exchanged runs in the 12th to extend the game at 2-2. Again, the Padres countered with a homer.

Ketel Marte opened the Arizona 12th with a double off reliever Miguel Diaz and scored on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to short right by Nick Ahmed.

Pinch hitter Hunter Renfroe, who was a late scratch from the Padres’ starting lineup due to a headache and a cold, retied the game with two out in the bottom of the 12th on his 26th homer — and third pinch-hit homer of the season. Archie Bradley had struck out the first two hitters in the inning.

—Field Level Media