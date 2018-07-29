Jay leads D-backs' late rally past Padres, 9-4

Jon Jay pulled a tiebreaking, two-run double into right in the eighth inning Saturday night to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-4 victory over the Padres in San Diego.

The win was Arizona’s second straight over the Padres, who have lost four straight and 11 of their last 13 games, and kept the Diamondbacks 1 1/2 games behind the leading Dodgers in the National League West.

Daniel Descalso opened the eighth with a single and move to second on a sacrifice bunt. After pinch hitter Chris Owings drew a walk, Padres reliever Phil Maton was replaced by Kirby Yates, who immediately gave up the double to Jay. Paul Goldschmidt then singled home Jay.

Reliever Archie Bradley (3-2) was credited with the win for Arizona. Maton (0-1) took the loss.

The starters on both teams — Patrick Corbin for Arizona and Tyson Ross for San Diego — each gave up four runs while having two hits with an RBI at the plate.

For the second straight night, the Diamondbacks struck early with a multi-run inning. This time it was a four-run second.

The inning opened with newly acquired Eduardo Escobar, Ketel Marte and Descalso drawing consecutive walks to load the bases with no one out. Mathis and Corbin followed with one-run singles, and Descalso scored on Jay’s groundout before Goldschmidt singled home the fourth and final run of the frame. Ross got out of the inning by getting David Peralta to ground into a double play.

The Padres got three back in the bottom of the third with four hits, including three doubles.

Jose Pirela opened the inning with a double, moved to third on a single by Ross and scored on a double by Manuel Margot, who extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine games. Wil Myers followed with a two-run double.

The Padres tied the game in the fourth on a pair of walks and Ross’ second single.

After taking the lead in the eighth, the Diamondbacks scored two more in the ninth on doubles by Escobar, Mathis and Alex Avila.

