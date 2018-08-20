Pollock's late homer lifts Diamondbacks over Padres

A.J. Pollock homered with one out in the top of the ninth Sunday afternoon as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to defeat the San Diego Padres 4-3 and take three of four games at Petco Park.

Pollock connected on a 1-2 pitch against Padres closer Kirby Yates. He drove the pitch 387 feet to left field for his 16th homer.

Daniel Descalso had tied the game at 3 with his career-best, 11th homer of the season in the top of the eighth inning against Padres right-handed rookie reliever Trey Wingenter. Descalso’s drive to right just cleared the leap of Padres right fielder Travis Jankowski.

The win kept the Diamondbacks a half-game ahead of the Colorado Rockies in the National League West as they completed a nine-game (5-4) road trip.

Archie Bradley (4-4) was credited with the win while Brad Boxberger earned his 28th save.

Yates (4-2) suffered his second loss on a homer in as many outings. He gave up a decisive home run to the Angels’ Rene Rivera last Wednesday.

Hunter Renfroe drove in all three Padres runs with a two-run homer and a tie-breaking single in the bottom of the sixth that gave the Padres a 3-2 lead.

Renfroe gave the Padres a quick 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first with his 14th homer of the season, his second in four games against the Diamondbacks and his sixth in 14 games since Aug. 5. His 437-foot line drive off Arizona starter Zack Greinke followed an Eric Hosmer single.

Arizona got a run back in the second. Descalso drew a leadoff walk from Padres starter Brett Kennedy and came around on singles by Ketel Marte and Jeff Mathis. The Diamondbacks tied the game at 2 on David Peralta’s 23rd homer of the season.

In the bottom of the sixth, Wil Myers drew a one-out walk, stole second and scored on Renfroe’s two-out single.

Greinke, who entered the game with an 11-2 record and a 2.10 career earned run average against the Padres, allowed three runs on five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over six innings. Kennedy, who had allowed 11 runs on 20 hits in his first two Major League starts, gave up two runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Renfroe left the game after being hit by a pitch to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth. Bradley struck out Cory Spangenberg to get out of the jam.

Paul Goldschmidt drew an intentional walk in the first to reach base in a franchise-record, 10th straight plate appearance. He struck out in his next at-bat.

