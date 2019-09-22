D-backs beat Padres, ruin interim manager's debut

Abraham Almonte had three hits and scored three runs and Domingo Leyba and Eduardo Escobar each drove in two runs Saturday night as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks scored a 4-2 win over San Diego to ruin the debut of interim Padres manager Rod Barajas.

Sep 21, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver pitches in the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Barajas, a former major league catcher, was the Padres’ bench coach for Andy Green, who was fired Saturday just eight games shy of completing four seasons as Padres manager. Green had a 274-366 record as the 19th manager in Padres history.

“We are better than what we’ve shown,” Padres general manager A.J. Preller said about Green’s dismissal. “When you look at the last two months, it just didn’t feel like we were going to get there with Andy as our manager.”

Things didn’t improve Saturday as the Padres fell to 24-41 since the All-Star break and 1-8 over the last nine games.

Eight Diamondbacks pitchers held the Padres to two runs on five hits. Over the last six games, the Padres have seven runs on 27 hits.

Meanwhile, Arizona remained mathematically alive in the National League wild-card race with a third straight win. They are five games behind Milwaukee for the second berth with seven games to play.

Almonte gave Arizona a quick 1-0 lead, opening the game with a triple off Padres right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and scoring on Leyba’s sacrifice fly to right.

After Hunter Renfroe tied the game in the fifth with his 33rd homer off winning pitcher Taylor Clarke (5-5), Almonte singled in the sixth off Matt Strahm (5-10) and scored the tie-breaking run on Escobar’s grounder.

Back-to-back doubles by Almonte and Leyba and a single by Escobar gave Arizona two more runs off reliever Michel Baez in the top of the eighth.

The Padres scored an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Eric Hosmer. Archie Bradley came on to strike out Francisco Mejia with the bases loaded to end the eighth, and finished the game to record his 16th save.

Right-hander Luke Weaver had a strikeout in two perfect innings in his first appearance for the Diamondbacks since May 26.

Quantrill gave up one run on two hits with six strikeouts over five innings after giving up 28 runs over 16 2/3 innings in his previous four starts.

The Padres didn’t have a hit until Greg Garcia opened the fourth with an infield single to shortstop.

—Field Level Media