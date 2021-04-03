Eric Hosmer's hot start again sparks Padres past D-backs

EditorsNote: Adds Kelly’s record/fixed his K’s in 4th graf; Adds missing word “Arizona” in 2nd graf; Reworded 7th graf

First baseman Eric Hosmer had a home run and three RBIs for the second straight game Friday night as the host San Diego Padres defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2.

Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the third off Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly and added an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh after Arizona had pulled to within a run on Ketel Marte’s two-run homer in the top of the inning.

Reliever Emilio Pagan (2-0), the Padres’ fourth pitcher, worked a scoreless inning and got the win. Also in a repeat from Thursday’s opener, Mark Melancon picked up the save.

Kelly (0-1) took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out four.

Former American League Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell allowed four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 4 2/3 scoreless innings, leaving him just short of his first National League win when he was pulled after his pitch count reached 86.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the second when Hosmer reached on a rare infield single, beating the shift with a grounder to the left side. He moved to second on a single by Wil Myers and advanced to third on a walk before scoring on Jurickson Profar’s second sacrifice fly in as many games -- a bases-loaded line drive to deep right.

Hosmer made it 3-0 in the third inning. He drove in Manny Machado, who had walked, with a drive into the right field seats.

Fernando Tatis had walked and took second on Machado walk, but he was thrown out trying to steal third. The Padres had three runners thrown out on the bases, including Luis Campusano at the plate trying to score on a Jorge Mateo double in the sixth.

Hosmer is 6-for-7 to start the season with a double, two homers, six RBIs and three runs scored. All six of his RBIs have come on two-out hits.

For the Diamondbacks, Marte is 6-for-10 in the two games with two doubles, two homers, three RBIs and three runs scored -- although he grounded out to end the game with the tying runs on.

Craig Stammen followed Snell and ran into trouble in the seventh inning. He gave up a two-out single to Tim Locastro and then Marte’s home run.

