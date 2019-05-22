Hosmer HR rallies Padres past Diamondbacks

EditorsNote: adds “on Tuesday” in lede, adds “in seven innings” in last graf

Eric Hosmer capped a three-run Padres sixth inning with a two-run, two-out opposite-field homer off Zack Greinke to give San Diego a 3-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Padres’ second win in as many nights against Arizona drew San Diego even with the Diamondbacks for second place in the National League West.

Arizona built a 2-0 lead against Padres starter Matt Strahm on solo homers by Eduardo Escobar (fourth inning) and John Ryan Murphy (fifth inning).

Greinke had cruised through the first five innings, allowing only one hit and a walk. He recorded the 2,500th strikeout of his career when he fanned Franmil Reyes in the fourth.

Ian Kinsler started San Diego’s sixth-inning rally with a one-out single to left, and he moved to second when Reyes grounded out to Greinke up the first base line. Manny Machado drove in Kinsler with a single to center.

Hosmer then drove Greinke’s next pitch high to left, the drive just clearing the leap of Blake Swihart at the wall. It was Hosmer’s seventh homer of the season but his first in 10 games.

Before Hosmer’s 377-foot drive, Greinke had gone six straight starts without allowing a homer. He had also won six straight decisions after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day.

Strahm (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with two strikeouts in six innings. He threw only 69 pitches, with 49 going for strikes.

Padres relievers Phil Maton, Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates each worked a scoreless inning after Strahm departed. Yates picked up his second save in as many nights and his major-league-leading 19th in as many chances on the season. It was also his 12th save in a one-run decision. Eighteen of the last 21 outs recorded by Yates — and 23 of the last 27 — have come on strikeouts.

Greinke (6-2), who retired 10 of the first 11 Padres he faced, allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven innings.

