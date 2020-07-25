Hosmer's six RBIs push Padres past D-backs, Bumgarner

Eric Hosmer drove in a Padres Opening Day-record six runs with a pair of two-out, three-run doubles Friday night to lead San Diego to a 7-2 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Hosmer, who hit .375 with the bases loaded last season, snapped a scoreless tie with his first big hit to right-center off Arizona starter Madison Bumgarner in the sixth.

The first baseman then capped a four-run seventh with an opposite-field double to left off Kevin Ginkel.

Fernando Tatis Jr., Tommy Pham and Jurickson Profar scored on both Hosmer doubles.

Padres starter Chris Paddack (1-0) held Arizona scoreless on four hits over six innings. After getting double plays to escape of jams in each of the first two innings, Paddack retired 12 of the last 13 hitters he faced. He issued one walk while striking out four.

The odds weren’t favoring Hosmer as he faced Bumgarner with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Hosmer was 1-for-17 in his career against Arizona’s new ace, and he fell behind 0-and-2 in the count. However, he delivered on an 82 mph cutter.

Bumgarner had allowed only two singles and a walk over five scoreless innings when Tatis started the Padres’ game-winning rally with a one-out double. After Tatis moved to third on a groundout by Manny Machado, Bumgarner walked Pham and Profar to load the bases, setting up Hosmer.

Trent Grisham hit a one-out single in the San Diego seventh in front of a walk to Tatis. Pham drove home Grisham with a single and stole his second base of the game ahead of Profar drawing his second straight walk to again load the bases for Hosmer.

Hosmer finished 3-for-4 with the only out coming on a line drive to right field.

Bumgarner (0-1) ended his Diamondbacks debut allowing three runs on four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

Arizona’s Kole Calhoun homered in the top of the seventh off Padres reliever Emilio Pagan to temporarily make it a 3-1 game. Christian Walker drove home Arizona’s second run with a two-out single in the ninth off Javy Guerra.

