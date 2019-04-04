Machado homers as Padres handle D-backs

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 3rd graf

Apr 3, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado hit his first home run as a member of the San Diego Padres and left-handed starter Joey Lucchesi and two relievers took a five-hit shutout into the ninth Wednesday afternoon in a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks that salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Machado, who was off to a 5-for-23 start for the Padres, drove an 0-2 pitch from former Padres farmhand Matt Andriese off the back wall of the lower balcony in the Western Metal Supply Co. building in the seventh inning. The two-run shot traveled 378 feet and doubled the Padres lead. Ian Kinsler’s one-out single preceded the $300 million free agent’s homer.

Lucchesi along with relievers Craig Stammen and Trey Wingenter worked eight scoreless innings before Arizona scored in the ninth on doubles by David Peralta and Jake Lamb (who then left the game with a leg injury) off Kirby Yates. Arizona had scored 18 runs on 29 hits in the first two games of the series.

Lucchesi (2-0) allowed four hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings to stretch his scoreless innings streak to 10 1/3 innings to start the season.

Stammen followed, allowing a hit with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Wingenter struck out one in a perfect eighth.

Lucchesi and Arizona starter Robbie Ray were in a scoreless duel until the Padres pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Austin Hedges drew back-to-back, two-out walks from Ray before rookie pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia lined a run-scoring double to left.

An inning later, Ray (0-1) issued a bases-loaded walk to Eric Hosmer to make it 2-0. Ray, who walked five of the last 11 Padres he faced, issued back-to-back walks to Machado and Franmil Reyes with one out before Hunter Renfroe singled to load the bases.

Going into Wednesday, Arizona had won nine straight games started by Ray going back to last season. Ray was 5-0 against the Padres in his last nine starts against San Diego and Arizona was 8-1 in those games.

