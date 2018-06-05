Padres blast four homers, rout Braves

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Corrected name.

The San Diego Padres pounded out nine extra-base hits Monday night, including four solo homers, to defeat the visiting Atlanta Braves 11-4 at Petco Park.

Eric Hosmer, Cory Spangenberg and Raffy Lopez homered in the first four innings to give the Padres a 3-2 lead. San Diego exploded for seven runs in the fifth against Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (4-4) and reliever Luiz Gohara to break the game open.

The Padres had a RBI triple by Spangenberg and four doubles — by Hunter Renfroe, Travis Jankowski, Hosmer and Jose Pirela — among their six hits in the fifth.

Rookie Franmil Reyes hit his fifth homer in a span of 10 games for the Padres’ final run in the sixth.

The beneficiary of the Padres’ offensive was Clayton Richard (4-6). The left-hander allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in seven innings.

Teheran surrendered four runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four-plus innings. Gohara gave up six runs on six hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning.

The Padres scored first on Hosmer’s 433-foot homer to right-center in the first, and they upped the lead to 2-0 on Spangenberg’s 385-foot homer to right in the second.

Atlanta tied the game in the top of the fourth on singles by Nick Markakis and Tyler Flowers and then Charlie Culberson’s two-run, opposite-field double grounded inside the first base bag.

Teheran departed after walking Jose Pirela to open the fifth. Renfroe greeted Gohara with a double, and Pirela scored on a one-out sacrifice fly to right by Freddy Galvis. The next six Padres reached base.

Spangenberg tripled home Renfroe and scored on Lopez’s single. Gohara then walked Richard on a full-count pitch. Jankowski (one-run), Hosmer (two) and Pirela (one) then followed with consecutive RBI doubles.

Lopez had the first three-hit game of his career. Spangenberg had a homer and a triple. Hosmer had a double and a homer. Jankowski also had two hits.

The Braves scored one in the ninth on singles by Culberson and Dansby Swanson and then a double by Peter Bourjos. Culberson and Markakis paced Atlanta with two hits apiece.

