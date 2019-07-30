Padres feast on Orioles behind 5 HRs

EditorsNote: Reworked 1st graf to include day of game; other minor fixes

Jul 29, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) is instructed where to sign on a pair of sunglasses before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Franmil Reyes hit back-to-back home runs on the first two pitches of the game and Eric Hosmer later drove in five runs with two homers as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Monday night.

The Padres hit five homers in the game, with Luis Urias also connecting for his first of the season.

Padres rookie right-hander Chris Paddack (7-5) gave up a run on three hits and two walks, with five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

Right-hander David Hess (1-10), who was recalled from Triple-A to make the start, gave up four of the five Padres home runs. He was charged with five runs on six hits, with seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. He did not allow a walk.

Tatis opened the game by driving Hess’ first pitch 400 feet into the left field stands for his 18th homer of the season. Reyes hit the next Hess offering 433 feet to left-center for his 27th homer of the season.

It marked the first time the Padres have opened a game by going deep on their first two pitches. It was the second time in club history that San Diego has opened a game with consecutive homers, as the Padres socked back-to-back-to-back homers to begin a game against San Francisco on April 13, 1987.

The Padres’ final two homers off Hess came in the three-run fourth.

Manny Machado opened the inning with his first triple of the season. Hosmer then pulled his 14th homer of the season 427 feet into the field stands to make it 4-1. With two outs, rookie second baseman Urias ended an 0-for-22 drought by reaching the short porch down the line in right with a 359-foot line drive.

Hosmer’s second homer of the game was a towering three-run shot in the seventh inning off right-hander Dillon Tate, who was making his major league debut. Tate began by plunking the first hitter he faced, pinch hitter Greg Garcia, on a high tailing fastball that actually grazed his lips. Machado then singled in front of Hosmer’s 15th homer. It was the fifth multi-homer game of the first baseman’s career.

Jonathan Villar got the Orioles’ first hit off Paddack with a two-out single in the third. He moved to second on a walk to Trey Mancini and scored on a single by Anthony Santander.

The Padres are 3-0 against the Orioles in 2019, with the teams’ final meeting of the season Tuesday afternoon.

—Field Level Media