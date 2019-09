Padres defeat Cubs on walk-off walk in 10th

EditorsNote: update 2: rewords 13th and last grafs, other minor edits

Sep 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (17) looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Manuel Margot drew a four-pitch, walk-off walk from Chicago Cubs reliever Steve Cishek with one out in the 10th inning Tuesday night to give the host San Diego Padres a 9-8 victory.

The Padres held leads of 6-2 and 8-5, but the Cubs rallied to tie the game in the eighth on the second homers of the game by both Kris Bryant and Jason Heyward.

Cishek retired the first hitter he faced in the 10th before giving up an infield single to Luis Urias. Cishek (3-6) then issued walks to Austin Hedges and Travis Jankowski to load the bases before failing to throw a strike to Margot.

Reliever Michel Baez (1-1) picked up his first major league win for the Padres.

The loss cut the Cubs’ lead over Milwaukee to one game in the race for the National League’s second wild card.

The Cubs tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the eighth as Bryant and Heyward went deep off 20-year-old reliever Andres Munoz.

With the Cubs trailing 8-5, Anthony Rizzo opened the inning with a single. Bryant, who received a cortisone injection in his knee Monday, drove a 100 mph fastball 403 feet to left-center, giving the University of San Diego graduate his third and fourth RBIs of the game. Heyward hit his game-tying, 21st homer of the season two hitters later.

The Cubs took a 2-0 lead in the second on Heyward’s two-run shot into the seats just beyond the leap of Padres left fielder Nick Martini.

But the Padres jumped in front with five runs in a strange bottom of the second.

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers opened the inning with back-to-back singles off Cubs starter Jose Quintana, and Hosmer scored on Urias’ one-out single. Hedges then singled to bring up pitcher Ronald Bolanos with the bases loaded and one out.

Bolanos hit a grounder to Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist, who, for the second straight night, threw far wide of second on what should have been a double-play grounder. Myers, Urias and Hedges all scored on the two-base error as Zobrist’s throw sailed into left. Bolanos also received credit for his first professional RBI.

Bolanos moved to third on a single by Margot and scored on Martini’s sacrifice fly to left.

Ty France homered off Quintana with two outs in the third.

The Cubs scored one in the fourth on a pair of Bolanos-issued walks, a wild pitch and Ian Happ’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly. They pulled within a run in the fifth when Bryant hit a two-run homer off Bolanos.

The Padres added two runs in the seventh. Pinch hitter Greg Garcia opened the inning with a single, and pinch runner Jankowski scored on Margot’s triple off the wall in straightaway center. Martini then singled home Margot while extending his hitting streak to nine games.

Quintana gave up six runs (four earned) on seven hits in three innings. Bolanos allowe five runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

—Field Level Media