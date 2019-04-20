Dietrich's 11th-inning blast lifts Reds over Padres

EditorsNote: Corrects distance of Suarez home run; removes second reference to it being his fourth home run; other minor edits

Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer off Craig Stammen with one out in the 11th inning Friday night to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 win over the host San Diego Padres.

Dietrich’s fifth homer of the season carried 354 feet into the right field stands and handed the Padres a fifth straight loss after an 11-5 start to the season. The Reds scored a second straight win following four consecutive defeats.

Reds shortstop Jose Iglesias opened the inning by reaching base on an error by Padres rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., whose third-inning, 438-foot homer tied the game at 1-1.

After Scott Schebler grounded out, Dietrich pulled a 3-1 pitch from Stammen into the seats.

Right-handed reliever Jared Hughes (2-0) pitched one scoreless inning for the win, and Michael Lorenzen recorded his first save. Stammen (2-1) took the loss after yielding two runs (one earned) in two innings.

Dietrich’s homer followed a pitching duel between starters Anthony DeSclafani of Cincinnati and Matt Strahm of San Diego.

The only blemish against either was a solo homer. Both pitchers allowed only two hits with Strahm going a career-high eight innings and DeSclafani six.

Eugenio Suarez gave Cincinnati a 1-0 lead two batters into the game with his fourth homer of the season, an opposite-field, 390-foot drive into the right field stands. Tatis countered two innings later.

Strahm retired 23 of the 24 Reds he faced after Suarez’s homer, including the last 14 in a row following a one-out single by Yasiel Puig in the fourth.

Tatis scored the Padres’ final run in the bottom of the 11th. He drew a one-out walk from Zach Duke, stole second and third, and scored on Eric Hosmer’s groundout to first.

Lorenzen entered and yielded a single to Manny Machado before fanning Wil Myers to seal the victory.

