Padres pile up runs in second straight win over Reds

Wil Myers hit two solo homers and a double and Tommy Pham opened the game with a home run Friday night as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Cincinnati Reds 8-2.

The Padres won their second straight game to open the series after losing 13 of the previous 17 contests.

San Diego starter Chris Paddack (4-5) picked up the win, holding the Reds to two runs on six hits and a walk in five innings while equaling his career high with 11 strikeouts. Four relievers allowed only a walk and a hit batter over the final four innings.

Cincinnati right-hander Tony Santillan (0-1) lost in his second major league start, giving up single runs in each of the three innings he worked. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out three.

Pham hit Santillan’s second pitch of the game into the seats in right-center to give the Padres a lead they never relinquished.

Myers, who was in a 6-for-36 slump and hadn’t homered in June, made it 2-0 leading off the second with a low line drive off Santillan just inside the left field foul pole. His second homer greeted reliever Ashton Goudeau in the fourth.

Down 2-0, the Reds halved the deficit in the top of the third. Kyle Farmer opened the inning with a single, was bunted to second by Santillan and scored on Jesse Winker’s two-out single.

The Padres got that run back in their half of the third. Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a double down the line in left, moved to third on a grounder to the right side and scored on Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly to center.

The Reds crept back to within a run in the top of the fourth. Joey Votto drew a one-out walk from Paddack, advanced to second on a single by Eugenio Suarez, stole third and scored on Farmer’s two-out single.

The Padres scored twice against Goudeau in their half of the inning. After Myers’ homer, Jake Cronenworth hit a double and scored on a single by Tatis.

The Padres’ sixth run came in the seventh against Sean Doolittle. Machado opened with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on Cronenworth’s second double.

Trent Grisham drove home the final two runs with a double off Ryan Hendrix in the eighth.

--Field Level Media