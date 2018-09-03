Rockies topple Padres, grab 2nd in NL West

EditorsNote: updates third graf to reflect Dodgers’ win

Chris Iannetta snapped a tie with a two-run double in the seventh inning Sunday, and David Dahl homered in the eighth as the Colorado Rockies defeated the host San Diego Padres 7-3 to gain a split of a four-game series at Petco Park.

Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland (13-7) held the Padres to three runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

The win boosted Colorado (74-62) back into second place in the National League West, a half-game behind the Dodgers (75-62). Los Angeles defeated Arizona 3-2 on Sunday, dropping the Diamondbacks (74-63) into third place.

Dahl drove in two runs for the Rockies, who got three hits from Charlie Blackmon and two hits from Trevor Story.

Padres rookie right-hander Jacob Nix (2-3) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six-plus innings.

The Rockies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Blackmon doubled, moved to third on an infield out and scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly.

The Padres responded in the bottom of the inning on a two-run, two-out single by rookie Franmil Reyes after rookie Luis Urias singled between walks drawn by Freddy Galvis and Eric Hosmer.

The teams exchanged runs in the fourth. The Rockies tied the game at 2-2 on a single by Arenado, a double by Story and a sacrifice fly by Dahl. The Padres regained the lead at 3-2 in the bottom of the inning on a one-out double by Manuel Margot and an RBI single by A.J. Ellis.

Story’s second double of the game tied the score in the sixth.

Colorado’s Ian Desmond singled and stole second to open the seventh. After Gerardo Parra drew a walk, right-hander Trey Wingenter replaced Nix. Desmond and Parra advanced on a double steal, and Iannetta then doubled to make it 5-3. Iannetta scored on Blackmon’s single.

Over the last five innings, the only Padre to reach base was Hosmer on a one-out walk in the eighth. Freeland retired the last seven hitters he faced. Three Rockies relievers — Seunghwan Oh, Adam Ottavino and Scott Oberg — combined to retire nine of the 10 they faced.

—Field Level Media