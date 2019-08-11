Padres ride Margot, Renfroe to 8-5 victory over Rockies

Manuel Margot hit a tie-breaking two-run homer and Wil Myers followed with a pinch-hit solo homer in the eighth inning Saturday night as the San Diego Padres defeated visiting Colorado, 8-5, for a third straight victory over the Rockies.

Aug 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black (10) looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Margot’s 10th home run of the season - and fourth in seven games - followed a lead-off walk drawn by Hunter Renfroe against right-handed Rockies reliever Jairo Diaz (4-3).

Between them, Margot and Renfroe reached base seven times in the game, combining for two homers, five RBIs and five runs scored. Renfroe was 3-for-3 with two doubles, his 31st homer, a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored. Margot was 3-for-4 with his homer and three RBIs.

Rookie Andres Munoz evened his record at 1-1 with his first Major League win. Kirby Yates picked up his 33rd save.

The Rockies had tied the game at 5-5 in the top of the seventh on a two-run, pinch-hit homer by former Padre Yonder Alonso off reliever Craig Stammen. Chris Iannetta opened the inning with a double to right immediately ahead of Alonso’s 363-foot drive into the right-field seats.

Each team had scored single runs in the second and fourth before the Padres scored three times in the fifth off Rockies starter Chi Chi Gonzalez on doubles by Josh Naylor, Manny Machado and Renfroe and an RBI single by Margot. Machado’s double ended an 0-for-19 drought that equaled the longest hitless streak of his career.

Colorado struck first against Padres starter Chris Paddack. Raimel Tapia doubled with two out in the second and scored on Yonathan Daza’s single to center. The Padres countered in the bottom of the inning on Renfroe’s first double, a single to right by Margot and Luis Urias’ RBI ground out.

Nolan Arenado hit his 26th homer of the season with one out in the fourth - a 399-foot drive off the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left. Renfroe countered in the bottom of the inning with his 31st homer (for his 300th career hit and 200th RBI) on a 398-foot drive to left.

The Rockies pulled to within two runs in the sixth on a double by Trevor Story and an RBI single by Arenado.

Paddack gave up three runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings. Gonzalez gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

