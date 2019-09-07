Rockies take advantage of sloppy Padres in win

Right-hander Tim Melville held the Padres to two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings and the visiting Rockies turned some shoddy defensive play by San Diego into three early runs as Colorado defeated the Padres 3-2 at Petco Park.

Sep 6, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Melville (2-1) and four relievers held the Padres to five hits as the Rockies snapped a nine-game losing streak while winning for only the second time in the last 15 games. The Padres have lost four in a row.

Assisted by an error, a wild pitch and a passed ball, two of the three runs scored by the Rockies in the first two innings were unearned.

Trevor Story singled to open the game for the Rockies and stole second off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet (2-4). Charlie Blackmon singled home Story for a quick 1-0 Rockies lead, then advanced to second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch as Nolan Arenado was striking out.

After Daniel Murphy drew a walk, Ryan McMahon topped a grounder to third baseman Manny Machado with Blackmon scoring on the out.

The Rockies then expanded their lead to 3-0 with an unearned run in the second.

Dom Nunez singled with one out and was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Melville. Story then hit a sharp single that Machado stopped with a dive to his right. But Machado’s throw to first skipped past Eric Hosmer allowing Nunez to score.

The Padres got two of the runs back in the third.

Greg Garcia opened the inning by being hit by a Melville pitch. Nick Martini then doubled to right — stretching his hitting streak to five straight games — with Garcia stopping at third. Melville struck out Machado. But Hosmer lined a two-run single to cut the Rockies lead to one.

Neither team scored over the final six innings.

Lamet allowed three runs (but only one earned run) on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six innings. Melville issued two walks while striking out eight. Four Rockies relievers held the Padres hitless over the final 3 1/3 innings with Jairo Diaz earning his first major league save with a perfect ninth.

—Field Level Media