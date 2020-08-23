Padres hit another slam, crush Astros

Trent Grisham had three homers and six RBIs, and Jake Cronenworth hit the Padres’ fifth grand slam in a span of six games Saturday night as San Diego routed the visiting Houston Astros 13-2.

Aug 22, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) warms up in the outfield before the game against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado and Wil Myers added solo homers as the Padres totaled six homers in a game for the second time this season while extending their winning streak to six games.

Right-hander Zach Davies (4-2) allowed two runs on four hits over eight innings to earn the win. He issued two walks with seven strikeouts.

The Astros scored in the first to take a 1-0 lead. Jose Altuve doubled with one out, and Davies issued back-to-back walks to load the bases. Altuve scored on a sacrifice fly by Yuli Gurriel.

But Grisham opened the bottom of the first with a homer off Astros starter Brandon Bielak (3-1), and Machado homered with one out to put the Padres ahead to stay.

San Diego scored nine runs in the second. Myers opened the inning with a homer. Cronenworth followed with a single, and Jurickson Profar walked ahead of Grisham’s second homer in as many innings, a three-run shot off Bielak.

After Bielak hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch, Humberto Castellanos came in and gave up singles to Machado, Ty France and Myers ahead of Cronenworth’s slam. Bielak was charged with seven runs on five hits and a walk over 1 1/3 innings.

The Padres are the first team in major league history with five grand slams in a six-game span. Earlier this week, they became the first team in history with grand slams in four consecutive games.

Grisham’s third homer of the game and seventh of the season followed a single by Cronenworth in the seventh off Joe Biagini.

Grisham finished 4-for-5. Cronenworth totaled three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Taylor Jones hit his first major league homer for the Astros second run in the fifth.

—Field Level Media