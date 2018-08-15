Upton homers for second straight, helps Halos to win over Padres

Former Padre Justin Upton homered for the second straight night and drove in three runs while Eric Young Jr. added two RBIs as the visiting Los Angeles Angels scored a 7-3 victory over San Diego at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

Upton, who is 5-for10 with two homers and five RBIs against San Diego this season, paced the Angels’ 11-hit attack, going 3-for-5.

Right-handed starter Jaime Barria (8-7) held the Padres to one run on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in five innings to earn the win. The only run scored by the Padres against Barria came on a solo homer by Freddy Galvis, who has homered in three straight games for the first time in his major league career.

The Angels scored five runs on nine hits and a walk in five innings against right-handed Padres starter Brett Kennedy, who is 0-2 with an 11.00 earned run average in his two Major League starts.

The Angels took a 2-0 lead in the second. Francisco Arcia and Kaleb Cowart opened the inning with back-to-back singles and Taylor Ward doubled in his first big-league at-bat to drive home Arcia. Cowart scored on a groundout by Young.

The Angels made it 3-0 in the fourth when Ward drew a one-out walk and scored on Young’s triple into the right-field corner. Galvis answered that in the bottom of the fourth with his 10th homer of the season, five of which have come in the past nine games.

Upton’s 26th homer of the season followed a leadoff single by David Fletcher in the fifth. On Monday night, Upton robbed Eric Hosmer of a game-winning, three-run homer in the eighth with a leaping catch, then hit a two-run homer in the 10th.

The Padres scored two runs in the sixth against reliever Hansel Robles. Hunter Renfroe opened the inning with a single and scored on Cory Spangenberg’s triple. Spangenberg scored on a sacrifice fly by Manuel Margot to bring the Padres to within two at 5-3.

Upton singled home the Angels’ sixth run in the seventh. The final run scored on a sacrifice fly by Kole Calhoun in the ninth.

Ward backed Upton with two hits and a walk in his major league debut. Fletcher also had two hits.

