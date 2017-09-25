Preview: Padres at Dodgers

When the Los Angeles Dodgers open their three-game series against the visiting San Diego Padres on Monday, Yasiel Puig could be observing from the bench for the second straight day. Puig was caught stealing to end Saturday’s loss to San Francisco and drew the ire of manager Dave Roberts, who questioned his approach to the game.

Puig was benched for Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Giants, which gave the Dodgers a one-game lead over Cleveland for the best record in baseball and a 4 1/2-game advantage over Washington for home-field advantage in the National League playoffs. The Dodgers are one victory away from reaching 100 for the season and hope to have Justin Turner (bruised thumb) back in the lineup at some point this week. The Padres have won five of their last eight games but came up short Sunday as Colorado scored three runs in the ninth inning en route to a much-needed 8-4 victory. Wil Myers, who belted his career-high 29th home run on Sunday, has recorded nine multi-hit performances this month after registering a combined total of eight in June and July.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN San Diego, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Padres LH Travis Wood (4-6, 6.55 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Yu Darvish (9-12, 3.96)

Wood won for the third time in 10 starts since being acquired from Kansas City, allowing two runs over six innings in a 6-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. The 30-year-old native of Arkansas is known as one of the best hitting pitchers in the game with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs during his six-year career. Chase Utley is 1-for-11 against Wood, who owns a 5-2 record and 4.23 ERA in 11 career games (five starts) versus Los Angeles.

Darvish appears to be rounding into postseason form after allowing one unearned run in 12 1/3 innings over his last two starts. The 31-year-old began the month with back-to-back losses but has posted a 12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last two outings. Darvish struggled in his last start against San Diego on Sept. 2, allowing five runs and eight hits while throwing 88 pitches over three frames in a 7-2 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu could miss his final scheduled start of the regular season on Friday due to a left forearm contusion.

2. The Padres began the month by winning three of four at home against Los Angeles.

3. Roberts said 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back) will be in the starting lineup on Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 11.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Padres 3