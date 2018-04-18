12th-inning explosion lifts Dodgers past Padres

Yasmani Grandal and Kyle Farmer hit two-run doubles in the top of the 12th inning Tuesday night to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 7-3 win over the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego.

Corey Seager opened the Dodgers’ 12th with a single and moved to second when Enrique Hernandez drew a walk off Padres left-handed reliever Tyler Webb (0-1). After a forceout, Grandal lined a one-out double into the left field corner, scoring Seager and Cody Bellinger.

Farmer’s two-out, two-run double off Kazuhisa Makita followed an intentional walk to Chase Utley.

Scott Alexander (1-0) threw one scoreless inning for the win. Webb, who was recalled from Triple-A El Paso earlier Tuesday, was charged with the loss.

The Padres scored two in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 3-3 against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

Eric Hosmer led off the ninth with a 415-foot homer. With one out, Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor denied Christian Villanueva a game-tying homer with a leaping catch above the fence.

However, Franchy Cordero drew a two-out walk, stole second, advanced to third on a Jansen balk and scored on pinch hitter Chase Headley’s double. Headley ended a 1-for-26 drought.

Matt Kemp homered and drove in three runs for a second straight game, supplying all of the Dodgers’ three runs off Padres starter Bryan Mitchell.

Kemp, who played for the Padres in 2015 and ‘16, hit a two-run homer in the first and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

The Padres were down 2-0 in the span of the game’s first three hitters. Taylor opened the game with a single rifled past second baseman Carlos Asuaje. After Seager lined out to deep right, Kemp drove a one-strike pitch 421 feet to center for his third homer of the season.

In the fifth, Taylor drew a one out walk, advanced to third on Seager’s single and scored on Kemp’s fly to deep right. Two of Kemp’s three homers and six of his 10 RBIs have come the past two nights against the Padres.

Dodgers left-hander Alex Wood allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Asuaje doubled to open the sixth and scored on a one-out throwing error by Wood.

Mitchell allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts in six innings.

—Field Level Media