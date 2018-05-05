Four Dodgers toss combined no-hitter against Padres

Rookie right-handed starter Walker Buehler and relievers Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia and Adam Liberatore pitched the first combined no-hitter in Dodgers history Friday night as Los Angeles defeated the San Diego Padres 4-0 at Monterrey, Mexico.

Buehler, the Dodgers’ first-round pick (24th overall) in the 2015 draft, issued three walks with eight strikeouts and faced only two batters over the limit for his six-inning gem. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound 23-year-old threw 93 pitches with 59 for strikes.

The left-handed Cingrani worked the seventh and issued two walks with a strikeout. Right-hander Garcia struck out two in a perfect eighth. Left-hander Liberatore closed out the no-hitter with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth.

Dodgers pitchers had 13 strikeouts with five walks.

The no-hitter was the Dodgers first since 2014 and the 23rd in franchise history.

“It’s one of those where you’re pretty angry to come out, but the bullpen guys we have — I trust it in their hands, too, and it worked out,” Buehler said during a postgame interview with SportsNet LA. “It’s hard to explain how good those guys are. Getting to know them, you just trust them. They did their job, and we got the win, too.”

In marked the 10th time in the Padres’ 50-season history that they have been no-hit — and is the first time since Tim Lincecum no-hit San Diego on June 25, 2014. The Padres are the only team in the Major Leagues whose pitchers have never thrown a no-hitter.

Buehler became part of history in only the third start of his Major League career. He is 2-0 with a 1.13 earned run average.

Infielders Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the second off Padres starter Joey Lucchesi after the rookie left-hander allowed a run in the top of the first.

Taylor drew a game-opening walk, moved to third on a single to right by Hernandez and scored when Matt Kemp’s pop up into short right was lost in the lights and fell in for a single.

After working out of a basses-loaded jam to hold the Dodgers to the one run in the first, Lucchesi retired the first two hitters he faced in the second before Taylor and Hernandez connected. Lucchesi allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings.

The Dodgers final run came against reliever Adam Cimber. Pinch-hitter Chase Utley tripled to lead off the sixth and scored on single.

—Field Level Media