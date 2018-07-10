Kershaw, Dodgers cruise past Padres

Clayton Kershaw continued his domination of the Padres on Monday night, allowing only two hits over six shutout innings in his third start back from the disabled list as the Los Angeles Dodgers won 8-2 at San Diego.

The left-hander walked one and struck out five.

Kershaw (3-4) improved to 18-6 in 33 career starts against the Padres while lowering his career ERA against San Diego to 1.89. Monday marked the 13th straight time the Dodgers have beaten the Padres when Kershaw started.

Los Angeles scored five runs in the fourth off Padres starter Luis Perdomo, who saved the bullpen by lasting seven innings. Every member of the San Diego relief corps pitched Sunday in the Padres’ 16-inning, 4-3 win at Arizona.

Perdomo (1-3) gave up six runs on 10 hits and three walks without recording a strikeout. Walker Lockett, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Monday morning, worked the final two innings for the Padres and gave up two runs on four hits in his second major league outing.

Justin Turner paced the 14-hit Dodgers’ attack, going 3-for-5 with a two-run single in the eighth. Cody Bellinger was also 3-for-5 with two doubles. Andrew Toles, who was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday morning when outfielder Yasiel Puig was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to an oblique strain, was 2-for-3 with two runs and a two-RBI single in the fifth.

Yasmani Grandal and Chris Taylor were each 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run for the Dodgers.

Bellinger opened the Dodgers’ fourth with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Grandal’s double after Perdomo had walked Matt Kemp. Taylor followed with a RBI single ahead of Toles’ two-run single. The fifth run in the inning scored on a fielder’s choice grounder by Joc Pederson.

Wil Myers ruined the Dodgers’ shutout bid when he homered leading off the ninth against Dodgers left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson. Myers became only the third Padre in 50 seasons to hit five homers in a three-game span. The San Diego added an unearned run before Ferguson got the last out.

