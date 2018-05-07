Lauer, Padres blank Dodgers to win Mexico series

Rookie left-hander Eric Lauer shut out the Dodgers over six innings to earn his first major league win, and Eric Hosmer hit his second two-run homer in as many games Sunday afternoon as the San Diego Padres defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 in the rubber match of their three-game series in Monterrey, Mexico.

Lauer (1-1) allowed seven hits and a walk with five strikeouts, lowering his ERA from 10.13 to 5.79 in his third big league start.

Relievers Craig Stammen, Kirby Yates and Brad Hand completed the Padres’ first shutout of the season, with Hand striking out the side in a perfect ninth. The save was Hand’s ninth of the season and second in as many games in the Mexico series.

The shutout was as much as case of missed opportunities for the Dodgers as dominance by Padres pitchers. Los Angeles stranded runners in each of the first eight innings and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position while leaving a total of 13 runners on base.

Ross Stripling made the spot start for the Dodgers on the same day staff ace Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. A late substitution for scheduled starter Rich Hill (finger), Stripling held the Padres scoreless on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

However, the Padres got to the Dodgers’ bullpen.

Travis Jankowski greeted left-handed reliever Tony Cingrani — who was a part of the Dodgers’ four-pitcher no-hitter in the series opener Friday night — with a fifth-inning single, and Hosmer followed with his fifth homer of the season and third in five games.

The Padres added a run in the seventh. Jankowski opened the inning against Pedro Baez with his second triple in as many games. He scored on Franchy Cordero’s third single of the game — a liner to center off Yimi Garcia.

There were a total of 22 stranded runners in the game with Cordero having the game’s only hit with runners in scoring position.

—Field Level Media