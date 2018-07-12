Maeda, Dodgers shut down Padres

Kenta Maeda allowed one run over 5 2/3 innings Wednesday night, and the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers scored three times in the third inning off Padres rookie Joe Lucchesi en route to a 4-2 victory at San Diego.

Maeda (6-5) gave up four hits and one walk while striking out nine. He and four relievers held the Padres to five hits and seven baserunners, one of which was eliminated in a double play.

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 25th save.

A night after coming within an out of being shut out by San Diego’s Eric Lauer, the Dodgers took care of a different left-handed Padres rookie. Lucchesi (4-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk with four strikeouts in four innings.

After keeping the Dodgers off the scoreboard with two excellent catches in the top of the first, center fielder Travis Jankowski helped the Padres take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the inning.

Jankowski hit a leadoff single and scored from first on Carlos Asuaje’s double into the right field corner.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the bottom of the third.

Enrique Hernandez doubled with one out. Matt Kemp followed with a two-out single that scored Hernandez to tie the game at 1-1. Max Muncy and Logan Forsythe added singles to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

Lucchesi appeared to be out of the inning when Cody Bellinger hit a grounder to sure-handed shortstop Freddy Galvis. However, the throw across the infield popped out of first baseman Eric Hosmer’s glove, Muncy scoring the third run of the inning on the fourth error of the season charged to Galvis.

The Padres cut the deficit to 3-2 in the seventh when Christian Villanueva connected for his 18th home run of the season, going deep off right-handed Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson.

Los Angeles got the run back in the top of the eight when pinch hitter Chase Utley doubled with two out and scored on Chris Taylor’s single to left.

—Field Level Media