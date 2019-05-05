Bases-loaded walk in 9th lifts Dodgers over Padres

EditorsNote: Added Yates’ record as losing pitcher in 2nd graf

May 4, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Alex Verdugo (27) is congratulated by starting pitcher Rich Hill (44) after scoring on a single by left fielder Chris Taylor (not pictured) during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Verdugo drew a bases-loaded walk from Padres closer Kirby Yates with two out in the ninth inning Saturday night to give the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers a 7-6 win over San Diego at Petco Park.

Yates (0-2) has been the losing pitcher each of the last two nights after converting 14 straight save opportunities to be named the National League Relief Pitcher of Month for April.

Justin Turner singled to open the ninth. Yates then struck out Corey Seager and Joc Pederson before walking Max Muncy and hitting Russell Martin to load the bases. Yates then walked Verdugo on a full-count pitch to force in Turner.

Ross Stripling (2-2) earned the win for the Dodgers. Kenley Jansen picked up his second save in as many nights to give him 12 on the season. The game lasted four hours and 12 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the history of Petco Park.

The two teams combined for eight runs in a sixth inning that took just over an hour to play. By the time the inning ended, the score was tied at 6-6.

The Padres entered the inning with a 3-1 lead thanks to a pair of solo homers by Manny Machado off Dodgers starter Rich Hill and a sacrifice fly by Franmil Reyes.

But the Dodgers scored five times in the top of the sixth, taking the lead on a three-run Muncy homer off left-handed reliever Brad Wieck. The last two runs came on an RBI single by pinch hitter Matt Beaty and run-scoring groundout by Turner.

After having rallies erased in both the fourth and fifth by Dodgers double plays, the Padres scored three times in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by rookie third baseman Ty France, Ian Kinsler getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded a walk drawn by Machado to force in the tying run.

Right-hander Yimi Garcia, who hit Kinsler and walked Machado, also struck out Reyes and Hunter Renfroe with the bases full to get out of the jam.

Hill went four-plus innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. Padres starter Joey Lucchesi lasted five-plus innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

—Field Level Media