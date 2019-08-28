Buehler, Dodgers shut out Padres

EditorsNote: Changed Dodgers to Dodgers’ in 10th graf

Walker Buehler threw six scoreless innings, and seven straight Dodgers reached base during a five-run fifth inning Tuesday night as visiting Los Angeles scored a 9-0 victory over the San Diego Padres.

Buehler (11-3) stretched his scoreless innings streak to 13 as he held San Diego to four hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts.

The Dodgers had lost three of their previous four games. The Padres saw their two-game winning streak end.

Joc Pederson gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the third inning with his 27th homer of the season. Los Angeles scored two more runs in the fourth on a double by Cody Bellinger and RBI singles by Matt Beaty and Enrique Hernandez.

The Dodgers then put it away in the fifth against San Diego starter Cal Quantrill (6-5) and reliever Michel Baez.

Quantrill retired Pederson on a popout to start the fifth. The last five hitters he faced all reached base.

The parade started with Max Muncy drawing a walk. A.J. Pollock singled, and Bellinger drew a walk to load the bases, setting up a two-run single by Corey Seager to make it 5-0. Quantrill’s night ended on an RBI single by Beaty.

Will Smith greeted Baez with a two-run single, and Hernandez completed the string with a RBI double for an 8-0 lead.

Quantrill was charged with a career-high eight runs on eight hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. He fanned one.

Infielder Ty France pitched the ninth inning for the Padres and gave up a solo homer to Pollock. Catcher Russell Martin made his fourth pitching appearance of the season for the Dodgers in the ninth and gave up a double to France but completed the Dodgers’ 14th shutout of the season.

Pollock and Beaty led the Dodgers’ 14-hit attack with three hits apiece. Smith, Hernandez and Pederson all had two hits.

Buehler hit Padres center fielder Manuel Margot in the helmet with a 95 mph fastball in the second inning. Although he was down for several minutes, Margot stayed in the game, and in the sixth inning denied Bellinger his 43rd homer with a leaping catch above the wall in center.

