Muncy lifts Dodgers to 4-3 win over Padres

EditorsNote: rewords second graf, adds to fourth graf

May 3, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (right) is silhouetted while talking with second baseman Max Muncy (left) and right fielder Alex Verdugo (middle) before a game at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Max Muncy drove home Austin Barnes with single off the glove of Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in the ninth inning Friday night to give the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers a 4-3 victory over San Diego at Petco Park.

The Dodgers rallied from a 3-0 deficit that the Padres built when Manny Machado and Ian Kinsler homered off Clayton Kershaw.

Barnes, who tied the game with a home run leading off the seventh, doubled off Padres closer Kirby Yates to open the ninth. With one out, Muncy hit a sharp grounder down the first base line that glanced off Hosmer’s glove into foul territory, allowing Barnes to score from second.

Scott Alexander (2-1) retired the only hitter he faced to get the win. Kenley Jansen picked up his 11th save with three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

Yates (0-1), who was the National League Reliever of the Month for April after recording 14 saves in as many chances, took the loss.

San Diego’s Franmil Reyes singled with one out in the first, and Machado ended a seven-pitch duel with Kershaw with a 437-foot drive to the back row of the second deck in left. The full-count blast in Machado’s first career, regular-season plate appearance against Kershaw was his sixth homer of the season.

Kinsler went deep with one out in the third, giving the struggling second baseman homers in back-to-back games.

Kershaw gave up three runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings.

Padres starter Eric Lauer, who was 3-0 against the Dodgers last season with a 0.92 ERA, took a no-hitter into the fifth before Chris Taylor led off with his second homer of the season.

The Dodgers loaded the bases against Lauer with no outs in the sixth on a single by Enrique Hernandez, a double by Cody Bellinger and a walk by Justin Turner on the 11th pitch of a duel with Lauer, who departed in favor of left-hander Brad Wieck. Corey Seager greeted Wieck with a sacrifice fly, but that was the only run the Dodgers scored in the inning.

Lauer allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five-plus innings and departed with a 3-1 lead.

However, the Dodgers tied the game when Barnes opened the seventh with his fourth homer of the season, a drive into the first row in left off Trey Wingenter.

—Field Level Media