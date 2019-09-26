Rios' 473-foot homer hauls Dodgers past Padres

Pinch hitter Edwin Rios led off the seventh inning with the longest home run by a Dodger this season — as well as the second-longest homer ever at Petco Park — to snap a tie and lead visiting Los Angeles to a 6-4 win over the San Diego Padres.

Sep 25, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) looks on before a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Rios drove a two-strike pitch from right-handed reliever David Bednar 473 feet into the right field stands. It was the fourth homer of the season for Rios, a left-handed-hitting rookie.

Earlier, Joc Pederson hit two homers for the Dodgers — the first opening the game and the second to snap a 3-3 tie. Both blasts came off Padres starter Dinelson Lamet, who allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts in five innings.

The Dodgers added an insurance run in the ninth. Russell Martin opened the inning with a double, moved to third on an infield out and scored on Pederson’s sacrifice fly to left.

The Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the first on Pederson’s 34th homer and an RBI double by Corey Seager, who would leave the game two innings later due to left hamstring tightness.

The Padres scored three times in the bottom of the first against Dodgers starter Ross Stripling. Greg Garcia drew a game-opening walk and moved to second on Wil Myers’ two-out single. Francisco Mejia followed with a double to right, scoring Garcia, and Myers came home from first when Dodger right fielder Pederson bobbled the ball. Josh Naylor then singled home Mejia.

The Dodgers tied the game at 3-3 when Chris Taylor led off the second with his 12th homer.

The Padres regained the lead at 4-3 in the sixth. Luis Urias was hit by a Yimi Garcia pitch with two out and came around on singles by pinch hitter Seth Mejias-Brean and Garcia.

Rios’ tape-measure homer ranks second in Petco Park history only to a 479-foot drive by then-Padre Alex Dickerson in 2016.

Dylan Floro (5-3), the fifth of eight pitchers deployed by the Dodgers, got the win after striking out the only batter he faced. Kenley Jansen tossed a scoreless ninth and picked up his 32nd save and his second in as many nights.

Bednar (0-1) allowed one run on two hits in his lone inning.

