Padres power past Marlins, 9-5

Rookie Padres outfielder Franmil Reyes hit a two-run, two-out home run off Marlins starter Dan Straily in the sixth inning Tuesday night to erase a one-run deficit and lead San Diego to a 9-5 victory over visiting Miami at Petco Park.

It was the third homer for the 6-foot-5, 275-pound Reyes since he was promoted from Triple-A El Paso on May 14.

Eric Hosmer doubled to open the sixth, but he was out at third trying to advance on a grounder by Jose Pirela. Reyes’ homer, which also scored Pirela, gave the Padres a 5-4 lead.

Reyes reached the upper deck in left-center with only the third homer this season by a right-handed hitter against Straily (2-1). Right-handed batters were 6-for-49 (.122) this season before Reyes’ blast.

The Padres scored four more runs in the bottom of the eighth against Tayron Guerrero.

Cory Spangenberg and Hosmer opened the eighth with singles, and Pirela drew a walk to load the bases. Raffy Lopez’s bases-loaded walk forced home Spangenberg.

Pinch hitter Christian Villanueva followed with a two-run single off reliever Jarlin Garcia. The final run scored when center fielder Lewis Brinson dropped a long fly by Freddy Galvis for an error.

JT Riddle hit an inside-the-park homer for the Marlins in the ninth.

Craig Stammen (3-0) got the win in relief of Padres starter Tyson Ross.

The Padres jumped on Straily for three runs in the first after opening the game with three consecutive singles by left-handed hitters Travis Jankowski, Spangenberg and Hosmer. Jankowski scored on Hosmer’s single to center and came around when Brinson misplayed Hosmer’s hit for an error. Hosmer scored from third on Lopez’s single.

All four hits in the inning were by left-handed hitters. After Manuel Margot opened the second with a single, Straily retired 12 straight Padres until Hosmer opened the sixth with a double.

Meanwhile, the Marlins battled back against Ross and Stammen to take a 4-3 lead with three runs in the top of the sixth. Derek Dietrich opened the inning with a single and scored on a triple by J.T. Realmuto. Stammen replaced Ross and gave up a game-tying single to Brian Anderson, who scored the go-ahead run on a double by J.B. Shuck.

—Field Level Media