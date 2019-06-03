Marlins hammer Padres for second straight game

Right-hander Trevor Richards allowed one hit over five shutout innings and catcher Jorge Alfaro drove in four runs with a homer and a double Sunday as the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday handed the San Diego Padres a second straight 9-3 defeat to take the rubber match of a three-game series at Petco Park.

In addition to outscoring the Padres 18-6 in the final two games of the series, the Marlins, who have the worst record in the National League, outhit the Padres 24-8.

The game was delayed 28 minutes during the third inning by a swarm of bees and saw third baseman Ty France pitch a scoreless ninth for the Padres.

Alfaro broke up a scoreless tie with a two-run homer to center in the second inning and added a two-run double in the fourth.

The Padres’ only hit off Richards was a push-bunt single by left-handed-hitting reserve catcher Austin Allen leading off the third inning to beat the shift. Richards also issued two walks against eight strikeouts to improve to 3-5.

The Padres didn’t get their second hit until the Marlins led 9-0 in the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Renfroe hit his 16th homer of the season off left-handed reliever Wei-Yin Chen. Renfroe added his 17th home run in the bottom of the ninth off Jeff Brigham, driving in all three San Diego runs.

Richards, Chen, Jarlin Garcia and Brigham combined on a four-hitter.

Martin Prado singled in front of Alfaro’s ninth homer of the season in the second. Garrett Cooper homered in the third to make it 3-0. And Harold Ramirez singled and Prado doubled ahead of Alfaro’s line-drive double to right in the fourth.

Ramirez later added a pair of RBI singles while Starlin Castro drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a double.

Ramirez and Brian Anderson were each 3-for-5 for the Marlins. Anderson scored two runs. Prado and Alfaro each had two hits.

Padres starter Matt Strahm (2-5) took the loss, allowing seven runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings — his shortest start since going 2 2/3 innings in his first outing of the season.

