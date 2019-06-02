Marlins ride 5-run fourth inning to win over Padres

EditorsNote: head changed; minor fixes throughout

Jun 1, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) looks on before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The first six Miami batters reached base in a five-run fourth inning, and catcher Bryan Holaday added a two-run homer in the sixth as the visiting Marlins beat San Diego 9-3 on Saturday night.

Padres starter Nick Margevicius (2-6) allowed only one runner in the first three innings before failing to retire any of the six Marlins he faced in the fourth.

Garrett Cooper opened the Marlins’ fourth with a single and advanced to third on a double by Brian Anderson. Margevicius then walked Starlin Castro to load the bases for Harold Ramirez, who tied the score with a two-run double.

Martin Prado and Miguel Rojas followed with back-to-back RBI singles to put the Marlins ahead 4-2 and chase Margevicius from the game. Cooper added a RBI single with his second hit of the inning to make it 5-2.

Holaday followed an inning-opening single by Rojas in the sixth with his first homer of the season, off Padres reliever Adam Warren.

Margevicius, a rookie left-hander who was recalled from Double-A Amarillo on Saturday, allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk in three-plus innings. He struck out one.

Marlins starter Jose Urena (4-6) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks, with six strikeouts over six innings. He gave up a two-run homer to Josh Naylor in the second to give the Padres a 2-0 lead. It was the first major league homer for Naylor, who was originally drafted by the Marlins.

The Padres scored their third run off Urena in the bottom of the sixth. Greg Garcia opened the inning with a single, advanced to third on a pair of groundouts and scored on a single by Eric Hosmer, who extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Marlins added two runs in the top of the ninth on a RBI single by Castro and a groundout by Ramirez, his third RBI of the game.

—Field Level Media