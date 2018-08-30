Zobrist lifts Cubs over Mets in 11th

EditorsNote: Removes comma from headline, fix in 6th graf

Ben Zobrist laced the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning Wednesday afternoon as the Chicago Cubs edged the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, 2-1, in the completion of a game suspended by rain Tuesday night.

The game was halted due to heavy rains just as the Mets began to bat in the top of the 10th inning and suspended just under an hour later. The teams will play the regularly scheduled series finale later Wednesday afternoon.

The Cubs, who have the best record in the National League at 78-53, have won seven straight to open up a four-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The Mets have lost three straight.

Javier Baez led off the 11th by drawing a walk against Paul Sewald (0-5). Victor Caratini then laid down a bunt fielded by Sewald, who overthrew first base as Baez raced to third and Caratini went to second. After Kyle Schwarber was intentionally walked to load the bases, Sewald struck out Albert Almora Jr. before giving way to Daniel Zamora, who gave up a 1-1 single up the middle by Zobrist.

Jesse Chavez (5-2) earned the win with a one-hit 11th.

Anthony Rizzo had four hits for the Cubs, who scored their first run on David Bote’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly.

Amed Rosario had three hits for the Mets, who scored their lone run when starting pitcher Jacob deGrom collected an RBI infield single in the sixth.

DeGrom may have taken the lead in the National League Cy Young Award race by allowing one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out 10 over eight innings. He lowered his major-league-leading ERA to 1.68.

Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels allowed four hits and three walks while striking out eight over five scoreless innings. He has a 0.69 ERA in six starts since he was acquired from the Texas Rangers on July 27.

—Field Level Media