Jacob deGrom, Mets shut down Padres

Jacob deGrom added seven more scoreless innings to his resume and Jose Peraza and Francisco Lindor hit solo homers in the fifth inning as the New York Mets scored a 4-0 victory in San Diego Saturday night to end the Padres’ 12-game home winning streak, a franchise record.

Peraza and Lindor connected off Padres starter Joe Musgrove (4-5) an inning after deGrom struck out Wil Myers and rookie Tucupita Marcano to pitch out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam.

deGrom (5-2) gave up three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts to earn the win. He threw 85 pitches with 60 strikes. He threw 33 pitches over 100 mph, most in the pitch-tracking era. And his earned run average fell from 0.71 to 0.62.

The right-hander worked out of two jams.

Fernando Tatis Jr. opened the second with a sharp ground-ball double inside the first base bag. But deGrom retired the next three hitters on a soft fly to left and two grounders to strand Tatis at third.

The Padres loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth on a one-out single by Jake Cronenworth, a fielding error by Lindor and an Eric Hosmer single to left. But deGrom got Myers swinging on a wicked slider and had Marcano take a full-count slider for strike three.

Musgrove had just struck out deGrom to open the fifth and was ahead of Peraza 1-and-2 when the infielder hit a hanging slider into the left field seats to end the scoreless tie. Lindor then hit his fifth homer, pulling a slider into the right field seats.

Musgrove departed after giving up back-to-back singles to Kevin Pillar and Tomas Nido to open the sixth. Pinch-hitter Jonathan Villar greeted Tim Hill with a single to make it 3-0.

The Mets added a fourth run in the top of the ninth against Nabil Crismatt. Lindor opened the inning with a double and scored on a single by Pillar.

deGrom, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz combined on a five-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts.

--Field Level Media