Mets earn split vs. Padres behind gem from Marcus Stroman

EditorsNote: changed to 11 hits in 2nd graf

Slideshow ( 32 images )

Marcus Stroman allowed one unearned run and added a run-scoring double Sunday afternoon, and Dominic Smith and James McCann homered as the visiting New York Mets defeated the Padres 6-2 to gain a split of a four-game series.

Behind Jacob deGrom and Stroman, the Mets won the final two games of the series while holding San Diego to two runs (one unearned) on 11 hits over 18 innings. The right-handed Stroman (5-4) gave up just four hits over 6 2/3 innings and issued a season-high four walks to go with seven strikeouts.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead in the third, thanks to a misplay by center fielder Jurickson Profar. With one out, Mets second baseman Jose Peraza hit a high fly that landed behind Profar and bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double after the center fielder first broke in on the ball. Peraza scored the game’s first run on a single by Billy McKinney.

In the fourth, Smith connected for his fourth homer of the season on the 9th pitch of a battle with Padres right-handed starter Chris Paddack.

In the sixth, McKinney singled, stole second and scored on a Pete Alonso single. That closed the book on Paddack (2-5), who gave up three runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in six innings.

The Mets’ final three runs came against right-handed reliever Craig Stammen.

Peraza singled in the seventh and scored on Stroman’s second double of the season -- a line-drive toward the corner in left. McCann hit a two-run homer with two out in the eighth after Stammen hit Alonso with a pitch.

The Padres were 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and were turned away in a second straight game with the bases loaded and one out when catcher Webster Rivas grounded into a double play to end the fourth.

They broke a streak of 15 straight scoreless innings in the bottom of the sixth thanks to two errors on the same play. Fernando Tatis Jr. grounded back to Stroman, who bounced his throw past Alonso at first for a two-base error with Tatis advancing to third on a wild throw by Alonso. Tatis scored on an infield groundout by Eric Hosmer.

The Padres scored one in the bottom of the ninth on two singles by pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano and Rivas, and two ground outs against Trevor May.

--Field Level Media