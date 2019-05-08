Mets edge Padres on Cano's milestone night

Rookie Pete Alonso snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run homer, and the visiting New York Mets hung on for a 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

May 7, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; A detailed view of the batting helmet worn by San Diego Padres left fielder Hunter Renfroe (not pictured) before a game against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

With the score 5-5, New York’s Robinson Cano singled to open the ninth against Adam Warren (2-1) for his fourth hit of the game.

Alonso, who had gone 0-for-4 Monday night with three strikeouts, then hit a drive 449 feet with an estimated exit velocity of just under 115 mph. Alonso, who earlier had two run-scoring singles, wound up with four RBIs for the game. He now has 11 homers and 31 RBIs on the season.

Seth Lugo (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Edwin Diaz picked up his ninth save by working his way out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the bottom of the ninth after Franmil Reyes brought the Padres to within a run with a RBI single.

The Mets scored three times in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.

Jeff McNeil drew a leadoff walk from reliever Phil Maton, and Amed Rosario followed with a double. After Robbie Erlin came on to strike out Cano, Alonso greeted reliever Craig Stammen with his second RBI single of the night.

Michael Conforto plated Rosario with a sacrifice fly, and after Wilson Ramos worked a walk, Brandon Nimmo snapped out of a 0-for-28 drought with a game-tying double.

The Mets had taken a 2-0 lead in the first by opening the game with four consecutive hits off Padres starter Cal Quantrill — a double by McNeil, an RBI single by Rosario, a double by Cano and a RBI single by Alonso.

Cano’s first hit of the night was the 2,500th of his career — making him the 101st player in major league history and sixth player from the Dominican Republic to reach the milestone.

Reyes singled and scored in the bottom of the first, then hit his 10th homer of the season in the third off Mets starter Noah Syndergaard to tie the game at 2-2.

An inning later, Hunter Renfroe doubled with one out and scored on Ty France’s first major league homer — a 380-foot drive into the left field seats off Syndergaard.

San Diego’s Eric Hosmer opened the sixth with a double and scored on Renfroe’s single to make it 5-2.

After pitching a shutout in his previous outing, Syndergaard allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings.

Quantrill gave up two runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He fanned five and walked two.

