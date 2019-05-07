Paddack, Padres blank Mets

EditorsNote: Adds Eric Hosmer’s first name; eliminates second reference to deGrom’s walk total; other minor edits

May 6, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) smiles before the game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.

Hunter Renfroe homered leading off the fifth inning Monday night to break up a scoreless duel between Padres rookie Chris Paddack and New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, and the host Padres earned a 4-0 win.

Paddack (3-1), making his seventh major league start, went a career-long 7 2/3 innings while throwing a career-high 91 pitches. He gave up four hits and a walk with a career-high 11 strikeouts while lowering his ERA to 1.55.

Renfroe, who Sunday afternoon hit the first pinch-hit, walk-off grand slam in Padres history to beat the Dodgers, lined an 0-1 pitch from deGrom 371 feet into the third row of seats in left.

Two innings later, the outfielder doubled to put runners at second and third. Ty France’s sacrifice fly gave San Diego a 2-0 lead.

Eric Hosmer doubled the margin with a two-run double in the eighth that followed back-to-back, two-out singles by Manuel Margot and Manny Machado off left-handed reliever Justin Wilson.

DeGrom (2-4) surrendered two runs on four hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one while throwing 103 pitches.

The first two hits off Paddack came with two outs in the second and third innings, singles by Todd Frazier and Jeff McNeil, respectively, just beyond the reach of reserve second baseman Greg Garcia. DeGrom singled to right leading off the sixth, and Robinson Cano drew a two-out walk in the only inning where the Mets had two baserunners.

Michael Conforto flied out to left to end the threat.

McNeil’s two-out single in the eighth ended the night for Paddack, who had thrown only 56 pitches through five innings. Craig Stammen retired four Mets in a row to earn his first save of the season — and his first since 2012.

