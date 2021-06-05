Padres blank Mets for team-record 12th straight home win

Right-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and Manny Machado drove in both runs with a first-inning homer and a bases-loaded walk as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting New York Mets 2-0 Friday night.

Snell, Pierce Johnson and Mark Melancon combined on a three-hit shutout -- the Padres’ seventh shutout of the season.

The victory was the Padres’ franchise-record 12th straight home win at Petco Park.

Snell retired the first 14 Mets he faced and didn’t allow a hit until Francisco Lindor opened the seventh with a line-drive single to right -- advancing to third when the ball skipped off the glove of Padres left fielder Tommy Pham for a two-base error.

But Lindor never moved off third. Snell struck out James McCann, retired Pete Alonso on a foul pop-up to first baseman Eric Hosmer and struck out Brandon Drury to end the inning.

Snell (2-2) allowed one hit and one walk with 10 strikeouts in his longest outing of the season. His previous long outing this season was six innings and his last two starts lasted only 3 2/3 and three innings, during which he gave up 12 runs on 10 hits and six walks.

Pierce Johnson had a walk and a strikeout in the eighth and Mark Melancon picked up his major league-leading 19th save despite giving up two singles in the ninth, ending the game when Drury struck out for the fourth time.

Machado’s seventh homer of the season -- and first in 11 games -- with one out in the first off Padres starter Joey Lucchesi gave the Padres a quick 1-0 lead. Lucchesi (1-4) took the loss despite allowing only one run on four hits with no walks and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

A bout of wildness by right-handed Mets relievers Drew Smith and Jeurys Familia in the seventh resulted in the Padres’ second run.

Wil Myers opened the inning with a double and Jurickson Profar was hit with a pitch. Webster Rivas then bunted into a double play. Smith then walked pinch-hitter Tucupita Marcano. Familia entered the game and walked Pham to load the bases before throwing four straight balls to Machado to force in Profar.

Mets manager Luis Rojas and McCann were ejected in the ninth for arguing a called third strike to McCann.

--Field Level Media