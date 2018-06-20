Lowrie's homer in 10th caps A's comeback win over Padres

EditorsNote: Editors: changes throughout

Jed Lowrie hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the 10th inning after Oakland tied the game on a two-out homer in the ninth Tuesday to give the A’s a 4-2 victory over the San Diego Padres in the opener of a short, two-game series at Petco Park.

Marcus Semien singled with one out in the 10th and was at third on a stolen base and a throwing error by catcher Raffy Lopez when Lowrie connected on a 374-foot drive to right off Padres right-handed reliever Adam Cimber (3-3).

Right-hander Lou Trivino (4-1) struck out two in two perfect innings to earn the win as A’s relievers retired 10 of the final 11 Padres batters to end the game. Right-hander Blake Treinen got his 16th save.

The A’s tied the game at 2-2 when Stephen Piscotty homered on a 2-and-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth off Padres closer Brad Hand, who suffered his third blown save opportunity in 24 chances and first since April 30.

The Padres had held onto a 2-1 lead since the second inning behind rookie left-hander Eric Lauer and the glove of outfielder Travis Jankowski, who made running catches down the line in deep right in the seventh and at the wall in right-center in the eighth to preserve the Padres’ lead.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Cory Spangenberg drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on a single to left by Eric Hosmer and scored when the A’s couldn’t turn a double play on Jose Pirela’s slow grounder to short — Pirela just beating the relay to first by second baseman Chad Pinder.

The A’s turned a rare error by Padres shortstop Freddy Galvis into the tying run in the top of the second.

Khris Davis opened the inning with a walk and was called out on a force at second on Matt Olson’s grounder to second baseman Pirela. But a video review showed Galvis missed the bag with his foot — drawing only his second error of the season and the first since April 13.

Mark Canha hit the first of his two singles to load the bases with none out and Davis scored when Piscotty grounded into a double play.

The Padres broke the tie in the bottom of the second. Rookie right fielder Franmil Reyes opened the inning against A’s starter Paul Blackburn with a double off the base of the wall in left and scored on Lopez’s one-out double down the right field line.

Lauer allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings. Oakland starter Paul Blackburn allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

—Field Level Media