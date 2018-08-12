FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Nola goes six strong as Phils down Padres, 5-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Right-hander Aaron Nola worked six scoreless innings and Maikel Franco and Cesar Hernandez hit solo home runs Saturday night as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 5-1 to move back into sole possession of first in the National League East.

Nola improved to 13-3 while lowering his ERA to 2.28. He allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five.

Padres right-handed rookie Walker Lockett fell to 0-3, giving up five runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings, as the Phillies evened the series at a win apiece.

The Phillies jumped on Lockett for two runs in the top of the first. Hernandez drew a game-opening walk and came around to score when Nick Williams pulled a sharp grounder inside the first base bag and raced to third with a triple, as the ball rolled into the right field corner. Williams scored on an Asdrubal Cabrera double.

Franco drove a 2-0 fastball 383 feet into the left field stands with two out in the fourth to make it 3-0. It was Franco’s 19th homer of the season.

Hernandez sparked the Phillies’ two-run fifth with his career-high 10th homer — a 381-foot drive into the right field stands. Rhys Hoskins followed with a single, marking the end of Lockett’s third major league start.

Williams greeted right-handed reliever Robert Stock with a single, and Hoskins moved to third. Hoskins scored when Santana grounded into a forceout to make it 5-0.

The Padres scored their run as soon as Nola departed.

Cory Spangenberg greeted left-handed reliever Austin Davis with a triple. After pinch hitter Jose Pirela drew a walk, right-hander Victor Arano replaced Davis and yielded a sacrifice fly to Manuel Margot.

The last three Phillies relievers retired nine of the 11 hitters they faced.

—Field Level Media

