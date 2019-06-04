Machado slam helps Padres defeat slumping Phillies

EditorsNote: changes to “fifth” in eighth graf

Jun 3, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) is helped off the field by a trainer after getting injured during a rundown as manager Gabe Kapler (right) looks on in the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Machado hit the ninth grand slam of his career Monday night to cap a seven-run sixth inning as the San Diego Padres earned an 8-2 victory while handing the visiting Philadelphia Phillies a fifth consecutive defeat.

But that might not be the biggest loss sustained by the Phillies at Petco Park.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen had to be helped off the field in the first inning after injuring his left knee on a freak play.

McCutchen drew a walk to open the inning before Jean Segura hit a high pop to second. When Segura fell leaving the batter’s box, Padres second baseman Ian Kinsler let the ball fall. He threw out Segura at first with McCutchen caught in a rundown between first and second.

As he tried to get back to first, McCutchen turned awkwardly on his knee while trying to evade the tag being applied by Padres starting pitcher Eric Lauer.

McCutchen came out of the game. Jay Bruce entered to play left field, and Sean Rodriguez moved from left to center.

After three hitless innings, the Phillies took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on a two-out double by Rhys Hoskins and a RBI single by J.T. Realmuto. Three innings later, Realmuto homered for the Phillies’ second run.

The Padres tied the game at 1-1 on Franmil Reyes’ home run off Phillies starter Aaron Nola with one out in the fifth, his 17th of the season.

Nola was still pitching when the Padres started their seven-run sixth.

Eric Hosmer opened the inning with a single and moved to second on Wil Myers’ one-out single. Ian Kinsler broke the 1-1 tie with a double to right ahead of a bases-filling walk to Austin Hedges. Pinch hitter Josh Naylor followed with a two-run single.

Right-hander JD Hammer replaced Nola and walked Greg Garcia to reload the bases ahead of Machado’s 10th homer of the season — a 388-foot drive to right-center.

Lauer (5-4) allowed one run on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings. Nola (6-1) gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media